ESPN announces decision regarding Rachel Nichols following bombshell video

by

Sharing is caring!

You knew it was just a matter of time but on Tuesday, ESPN announced that Rachel Nichols has been taken off the sidelines for the NBA Finals.

Nichols, in case you have not heard, was the center of a leaked video that included her making demeaning comments about ESPN host Maria Taylor during a private conversation.

According to Andrew Marchand, Nichols will be relaced by Malika Andrews.

Nichols will continue to host ESPN’s show, “The Jump.”

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.