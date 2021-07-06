ESPN announces decision regarding Rachel Nichols following bombshell video

Sharing is caring!

You knew it was just a matter of time but on Tuesday, ESPN announced that Rachel Nichols has been taken off the sidelines for the NBA Finals.

Nichols, in case you have not heard, was the center of a leaked video that included her making demeaning comments about ESPN host Maria Taylor during a private conversation.

According to Andrew Marchand, Nichols will be relaced by Malika Andrews.

Nichols will continue to host ESPN’s show, “The Jump.”

ESPN said, “We believe this is best decision for all concerned in order to keep the focus on the NBA Finals. Rachel will continue to host The Jump.” — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 6, 2021