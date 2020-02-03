42.9 F
Detroit Lions News

ESPN attempts to bash Detroit Lions with factually incorrect tweet

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

On Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs back from a 20-10 deficit as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

Following the game, the individual who runs the ESPN SportsNation Twitter account attempted to troll the Lions with an uncreative tweet.

But there was one small problem. The tweet was factually incorrect.

Check it out.

Apparently this moron is not aware that the Lions also drafted Charlie Batch, who ended up winning a pair of Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s one thing to take a shot at the Detroit Lions but at least take the time to get the facts straight before tweeting something for the world to see.

