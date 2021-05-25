ESPN college hoops analyst becomes DoorDash driver to pay off gambling debts

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Barrett Sports Media, ESPN college basketball analyst Dan Dakich has become a DoorDash delivery driver to pay off his gambling debts.

Dakich racked up a bunch of debt by recklessly betting on college basketball games during the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

By being careless with his money, Dakich broke one of the rules that he has preached for years. That rule? Respect the value of a dollar.

“I come from iron and steel workers, teachers, and I lost sight of the value of a dollar,” said Dakich. “I woke up at 5:30 in the morning and I told my wife I had to make it up. Seriously, I went to the hardware store about a mile from my house and applied for a job, because I wanted to make the money back. I owe my family and I lost the value of a dollar.”

“They said Dan is this real?” Dakich said. “I go, yeah. Then my stepson is doing Grubhub and I found out I could make around $25 an hour. He told me to do GrubHub or DoorDash so I started doing it. I had to punish myself, you don’t just piss money away. My wife called me an idiot and said I didn’t have to do it but I wanted to because I’ve preached the value of a dollar to so many people.”

“One Saturday I played golf on the other side of town and said, you know what, I’m going to DoorDash my way home,” Dakich said. “I went and picked up Buffalo Wild Wings. I pull up in this neighborhood and there’s three guys in their 30’s, they have kids in this young family neighborhood. They’re drinking, they’re having a blast, they’ve got no shirts on and they’re riding Big Wheels down their driveway. So I pull up with a bag of food from Buffalo Wild Wings and they’re like, ‘Hey Dan! We listen every day!’ I handed them the food and they said, ‘No shit, you’re actually doing this?’ I said, yeah, I have to teach myself the value of a dollar. One of the guys whipped out 100 dollars and said, Dan, that’s good stuff, I’m all in on that and gave it to me as a tip.”

