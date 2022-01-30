ESPN edit of Matthew Stafford (Rams) hugging Matthew Stafford (Lions) goes viral

Finally.
After 13 seasons in the NFL, Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford is going to the Super Bowl for the first time.
Following the Rams 20-17 come-from-behind win over the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN released a photo edit of Stafford (Rams) hugging Stafford (Lions) that has since gone viral.
Check it out.
𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲.
In his 13th season, Matthew Stafford is going to play in his first Super Bowl 👏@RamsNFL | @espn pic.twitter.com/XeV8gxzYh1
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 31, 2022
