ESPN edit of Matthew Stafford (Rams) hugging Matthew Stafford (Lions) goes viral

Finally.

After 13 seasons in the NFL, Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford is going to the Super Bowl for the first time.

Following the Rams 20-17 come-from-behind win over the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN released a photo edit of Stafford (Rams) hugging Stafford (Lions) that has since gone viral.

Check it out.

