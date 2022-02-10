ESPN ‘Experts’ predict winner of Super Bowl LVI

On Sunday, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Rams are currently a 3.5 point favorite over the Bengals and many expect for the game to go down to the final minutes.

ESPN has released their predictions from 64 of their NFL ‘Expert’ writers and as you can see below, 35 writers are picking the Rams to win and 29 are going with the Bengals.

Here is every writer’s prediction for Super Bowl LVI:

Predicting a Rams win (35)

Aaron Schatz, EIC at Football Outsiders: 31-20

Adam Teicher, Chiefs reporter: 27-19

Alaina Getzenberg, Bills reporter: 31-27

Alden Gonzalez, reporter: 31-20

Brady Henderson, Seahawks reporter: 26-21

Courtney Cronin, Vikings reporter: 30-21

Dan Orlovsky, NFL analyst: 27-23

David Newton, Panthers reporter: 23-20

Doug Kezirian, ESPN Chalk: 24-20

Ed Werder, NFL reporter: 34-28

Eric Woodyard, Lions reporter: 26-20

Jamison Hensley, Ravens reporter: 31-17

Jeff Saturday, NFL analyst: 31-28

John Keim, Commanders reporter: 23-16

Jordan Raanan, Giants reporter: 26-17

Laura Rutledge, NFL Live host: 35-28

Marcus Spears, NFL analyst: 31-24

Mel Kiper Jr., NFL draft analyst: 31-21

Michael DiRocco, Jaguars reporter: 31-27

Michael Eaves, SportsCenter anchor: 34-31

Michael Rothstein, Falcons reporter: 34-30

Michelle Beisner-Buck, NFL reporter: 24-21

Mike Reiss, Patriots reporter: 31-23

Mike Tannenbaum, NFL analyst: 37-21

Mike Triplett, Saints reporter: 29-20

Mike Wells, Colts reporter 27-21

Mina Kimes, NFL analyst: 31-28

Randy Scott, SportsCenter anchor: 31-20

Rob Demovsky, Packers reporter: 27-23

Seth Walder, analytics writer: 27-13

Seth Wickersham, NFL writer: 23-20

Stan Verrett, SportsCenter anchor: 31-24

Tim Hasselbeck, NFL analyst: 24-17

Tim Keown, writer: 31-14

Tim McManus, Eagles reporter: 34-20

Predicting a Bengals win (29)

Ben Baby, Bengals reporter: 28-24

Brian Custer, SportsCenter anchor: 30-28

Brooke Pryor, Steelers reporter: 21-17

Dan Graziano, national NFL reporter: 27-24

David Fleming, writer: 26-24

David Lloyd, SportsCenter anchor: 26-24

Elizabeth Merrill, writer: 21-20

Field Yates, NFL analyst: 30-26

Gary Striewski, SC on Snapchat host: 37-24

Jake Trotter, Browns reporter: 21-20

Jeremy Fowler, national NFL reporter: 27-24

Jordan Reid, NFL draft analyst: 34-31

John Buccigross, SportsCenter anchor: 18-16

Josh Weinfuss, Cardinals reporter: 27-21

Kevin Seifert, national NFL reporter: 35-31

Kimberley A. Martin, NFL reporter: 27-24

Linda Cohn, SportsCenter anchor: 24-17

Marcel Louis-Jacques, Dolphins reporter: 28-27

Nick Wagoner, 49ers reporter: 27-24

Nicole Briscoe, SportsCenter anchor: 45-38

Paul Gutierrez, Raiders reporter: 24-23

Rich Cimini, Jets reporter: 27-24

Rob Ninkovich, NFL analyst: 28-17

Ryan Smith, SportsCenter anchor: 20-18

Sarah Barshop, Texans reporter: 30-24

Shelley Smith, Chargers reporter: 43-21

Todd Archer, Cowboys reporter: 27-23

Todd McShay, NFL draft analyst: 27-23

Turron Davenport, Titans reporter: 27-24