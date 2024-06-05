ESPN FPI Rankings Feed Michigan Football’s Fire… Again





Michigan Football Is Being Disrespected Once Again

For the past three seasons, the Michigan Football team has received less respect than they deserved, but that has not mattered as they have won three straight Big Ten Championships and a National Championship. Now, heading into the 2024 season, the Wolverines are being disrespected once again, this time by ESPN’s FPI rankings.

2024 ESPN FPI Rankings: Déjà Vu

Over the past three seasons, the Michigan Football team has ranked lower than they should have in ESPN’s preseason rankings. Fast forward to the present, and the ESPN FPI rankings are doubting Michigan once again. Here are the rankings via ESPN:

Overall rank: 12

12 Big Ten Ranking: 4

4 Projected wins and losses: 8.3-3.9

8.3-3.9 Win conference: 7.3%

7.3% Playoff: 28.5%

28.5% Make championship: 4%

4% Win championship: 1.7%

These numbers might seem discouraging at first glance, but for Michigan, they serve as a familiar spark to reignite their competitive fire.

Here is a look at the Top 25 via ESPN:

Overcoming Losses: The Road Ahead

Yes, Michigan lost head coach Jim Harbaugh, J.J. McCarthy, and Blake Corum, just to name a few. These departures are significant, but they are not insurmountable obstacles. The Wolverines have shown resilience and adaptability in the past, and there’s no reason to believe they won’t rise to the occasion once more.

Why It Matters

The ESPN FPI rankings are more than just numbers; they represent a perception that Michigan football is once again being underestimated. This perception can serve as a powerful motivator for the team, just as it did in 2021. The Wolverines have a history of proving doubters wrong, and 2024 might be another chapter in that story.

The Big Picture

Despite losing key figures, the Wolverines possess a strong foundation of talent and an unyielding spirit. The ESPN FPI’s low projections for Michigan could be the very thing that unites and drives the team towards another remarkable season. The rankings might say 1.7%, but Michigan knows that heart, determination, and a little bit of doubt can turn that into 100% success.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Underdog Mentality: The 1% figure from the 2021 ESPN FPI ranking became a rallying cry for Michigan, propelling them to multiple Big Ten Championships and a National Championship. 2024 Rankings Doubt: Despite their recent successes, the 2024 ESPN FPI rankings place Michigan at a lowly 12th overall, with a 1.7% chance of winning the championship, once again underestimating the Wolverines. Motivation to Prove Doubters Wrong: The Wolverines, having lost key players and their head coach, are determined to defy the odds and make another run at the title, using the low rankings as motivation.

The Bottom Line

Michigan football thrives on proving the doubters wrong. The 2024 ESPN FPI rankings, which place the Wolverines at a meager 1.7% chance to win the championship, will undoubtedly fuel their fire once again. With a history of overcoming odds and a determination to defy expectations, Michigan is ready to turn that 1.7% into a reality. The Wolverines’ journey continues, and if history is any indication, they are more than prepared to rise to the challenge.