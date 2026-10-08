The Detroit Lions have a serious problem in their secondary, and ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler believes another potential solution could be sitting on the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster. After missing out on Joey Porter Jr., who Pittsburgh traded to Dallas, general manager Brad Holmes may want to take a closer look at veteran cornerback Kristian Fulton.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

Detroit enters Week 5 with a 2-2 record and a defense that has allowed an NFL-worst 304 passing yards per game. With the November 10 trade deadline approaching, the pressure is building for Holmes to find a player capable of making an immediate difference.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton (8) leaves the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

ESPN Insider Suggests Kristian Fulton as Lions Trade Target

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Fulton is one name Detroit should consider as it searches for reinforcements. The 28-year-old cornerback has struggled to secure a consistent role in Kansas City, potentially creating an opportunity for another team to acquire him.

“One potential option is Kansas City’s Kristian Fulton, who is in and out of the Chiefs’ lineup,” Fowler wrote.

Fowler also pointed to Fulton’s contract as a potential obstacle, although he suggested the two franchises could work together financially to complete a deal. Fulton is playing on a two-year, $20 million contract, and $5 million of his $9.75 million base salary for 2026 is guaranteed.

That financial component matters because Detroit would need to determine how much of Fulton’s remaining salary it is willing to absorb. If Kansas City were willing to retain some of the financial responsibility, the possibility of a trade could become considerably more appealing.

Fulton Has Shown He Can Still Play

Fulton might not carry the name recognition of Jalen Ramsey, but his early-season performance suggests he could provide meaningful help. As Pride of Detroit detailed in its examination of Fulton’s performance, the veteran has played 115 defensive snaps through Kansas City’s first four games while producing encouraging results.

Through those appearances, Fulton has earned a 76.0 overall Pro Football Focus grade and a 76.4 coverage grade. Opposing quarterbacks have targeted him eight times, completing just four passes for 19 yards while throwing one interception.

Those numbers come from a relatively small sample, so Detroit would need to carefully evaluate whether Fulton could maintain that production in a larger role. Still, there is reason to believe he could offer an upgrade over some of the defensive backs currently receiving significant playing time in Detroit.

Fulton also has substantial starting experience, having started 37 games during his four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He subsequently enjoyed a productive 2024 campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers before signing with Kansas City, although injuries and inconsistent playing time have complicated his tenure with the Chiefs.

Why Fulton Could Make Sense for Detroit

The Lions have already demonstrated that they are willing to explore significant moves to strengthen their secondary. As we previously reported when examining five potential cornerback trade targets, Detroit’s unsuccessful pursuit of Porter provided an important indication that Holmes recognizes the need for additional talent.

Fulton presents an interesting alternative because Detroit would not necessarily need to acquire a superstar to improve its defense. A dependable outside cornerback who can handle challenging assignments, limit explosive plays, and provide consistent coverage could make a significant difference.

There are legitimate concerns, particularly regarding Fulton’s injury history and his inability to establish himself as a full-time starter in Kansas City. However, those same circumstances could potentially make him more attainable than a high-profile defensive back who is firmly established in another team’s starting lineup.

The Lions also have to consider how a potential addition would fit defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s system. Fulton has experience playing physical coverage, but Detroit would need to determine whether his strengths match the responsibilities he would be asked to handle.

Brad Holmes Has More Than One Option

Fulton is not the only veteran defender Fowler believes Detroit should investigate. The ESPN insider also raised the possibility of the Lions contacting Pittsburgh about Jalen Ramsey, although he made it clear that Ramsey’s availability remains uncertain.

We recently examined the possibility of a blockbuster trade involving Ramsey, and the financial commitment involved would make such a deal considerably more complicated. Ramsey’s experience and versatility are appealing, but Fulton could represent a more straightforward solution if Detroit’s primary objective is strengthening its outside cornerback rotation.

There is currently no confirmed report that the Lions have contacted Kansas City about Fulton or that the Chiefs are actively shopping him. Fowler’s suggestion identifies a possible trade candidate, not an ongoing negotiation between the teams.

Nevertheless, Detroit’s interest in Porter shows that Holmes has already been willing to investigate ways to improve his secondary. Whether that results in another serious trade pursuit remains to be seen.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes watches warmups ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

A Trade Worth Exploring Before It Is Too Late

The Lions still have plenty of time to turn their season around, but their defensive struggles cannot continue indefinitely. With Jared Goff and Detroit’s offense capable of producing points, even a moderate improvement in pass defense could have major implications for the team’s playoff hopes.

Fulton would not single-handedly fix every problem facing Detroit’s defense, and acquiring him would come with financial and performance risks. However, his combination of starting experience, encouraging early-season coverage numbers, and uncertain role in Kansas City makes him a reasonable player for Holmes to investigate.

The Lions do not necessarily need to win the trade deadline with the biggest name available. They need to find the right player, at the right price, who can help keep Detroit’s championship aspirations alive.