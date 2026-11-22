The NFL world is mourning the loss of one of the most recognizable voices in football history. Tom Jackson, the former Denver Broncos All-Pro linebacker who became a fixture on ESPN’s NFL coverage for nearly three decades, has died at the age of 75.

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ESPN announced Sunday morning, Nov. 22, that Jackson died Friday, paying tribute to a man who helped make NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime must-watch television for millions of football fans. For an entire generation, Jackson and longtime broadcasting partner Chris Berman were as much a part of Sunday football as the games themselves.

ESPN Pays Tribute to Tom Jackson

In a heartfelt social media statement Sunday, ESPN remembered Jackson’s remarkable impact on the network and its viewers. The network highlighted both his football accomplishments and the connection he built with fans throughout his broadcasting career.

“Jackson was a part of our ESPN family for three decades and a Sunday fixture in American homes through NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime.”

ESPN closed its tribute with a simple, emotional message. “We will miss you dearly, TJ. Thanks for everything ❤️”

Broadcasting legend and former Broncos All-Pro LB Tom Jackson has died at the age of 75.



Jackson was a part of our ESPN family for three decades and a Sunday fixture in American homes through NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime.



We will miss you dearly, TJ. Thanks for everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KtrfOm03Ro — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2026

The news was also announced during Sunday’s edition of Sunday NFL Countdown, with Berman paying tribute to his longtime colleague and friend. According to ESPN’s report on Jackson’s passing, Berman described those close to Jackson as stunned by the loss.

Here is Chris Berman on the passing of Tom Jackson, from one legend to another on Sunday NFL Countdown. pic.twitter.com/UmEawtaXk3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2026

Tom Jackson Was a Denver Broncos Legend

Long before becoming one of ESPN’s most respected football analysts, Jackson established himself as one of the NFL’s premier linebackers. Selected by Denver in the fourth round of the 1973 NFL Draft out of Louisville, he spent his entire 14-year playing career with the Broncos.

Jackson became a central figure in Denver’s famous “Orange Crush” defense, helping establish the franchise as an AFC contender. He earned three Pro Bowl selections and helped lead the Broncos to their first Super Bowl appearance following the 1977 season.

According to the Broncos’ official tribute, Jackson appeared in 191 games and recorded 20 interceptions during his NFL career. His accomplishments earned him a place in the team’s Ring of Fame in 1992.

Jackson and Chris Berman Changed NFL Television

Jackson joined ESPN in 1987, beginning a broadcasting career that would make him a familiar face in homes across the country. His chemistry with Berman became one of the defining features of the network’s NFL programming.

Together, the pair brought energy, personality, humor, and knowledgeable analysis to NFL Primetime. During an era before social media and instant highlights, their Sunday evening recaps were essential viewing for football fans trying to catch up on the day’s action.

Jackson spent 29 years with ESPN before announcing his retirement in 2016. His contributions to sports broadcasting were recognized in 2015 when he received the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s prestigious Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award.

When Jackson announced his retirement from ESPN, he reflected on how fortunate he had been to spend his professional life playing and discussing football. His career was remarkable not only for its longevity, but also for the genuine respect he earned from players, coaches, fellow broadcasters, and viewers.

For football fans who grew up watching Jackson and Berman break down every NFL Sunday, the loss hits particularly hard. Tom Jackson wasn’t simply an analyst who appeared on television; he was part of the football experience itself.

Rest in peace, Tom Jackson.