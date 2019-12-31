ESPN names former Detroit Lion Calvin Johnson as decade’s best receiver

This won’t be a surprise to anyone!

Former Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson was named by ESPN as the decade’s best wide receiver. In particular, his 2011 campaign was named the best year for a receiver between 2010-2019.

During that legendary season for Johnson, he amassed 96 catches for 1,680 yards and a career-high 16 touchdowns. Hauling in 60% of his targets, ESPN described him it as “Megatron was at his most dangerous.”

Johnson’s relationship with the Lions has soured since his early retirement. The team’s request for him to repay a portion of his signing bonus in 2015 rubbed him the wrong way, and he’s not appeared at any team functions since walking away from the game.

