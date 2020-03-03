46.6 F
Detroit
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

ESPN NFL Draft guru Todd McShay has warning for Detroit Lions fans

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard has special announcement

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard and his wife Rachel had a special announcement earlier today. They welcomed into...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

ESPN NFL Draft guru Todd McShay has warning for Detroit Lions fans

Towards the end of the 2019 NFL regular season, as the Detroit Lions continued to pile up losses, there...
Read more
College SportsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Ohio State football suffers major blow

According to multiple reports, the Ohio State football team has suffered a major blow. Bill Rabinowitz is reporting that RB...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Towards the end of the 2019 NFL regular season, as the Detroit Lions continued to pile up losses, there was a thought they could end up moving all the way up to the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and get their shot at selecting Ohio State DE Chase Young.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Well, despite doing their part and losing out, the Lions still finished just ahead of the Washington Redskins in the standings, meaning they will have the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft.

That being said, there has been plenty of speculation that the Redskins may end up selecting QB Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 2 pick, which would mean the Lions could land Young at No. 3.

- Advertisement -

This scenario has a lot of Lions fans extremely excited because many believe Young could end up being the next defensive star in the NFL.

But ESPN draft guru Todd McShay has a warning for Lions fans. In fact, McShay says he believes there is only a 10-15% chance that Young falls to the Lions.

Via MLive:

“I don’t think it’s going to happen,” draft analyst Todd McShay said by phone on Tuesday afternoon. “If you’re looking for a percentage, 10-15% chance of it happening. I think Washington really loves Chase Young. I think (owner) Daniel Synder loves (quarterback Dwayne) Haskins and that was very apparent last year. And I think, it just seems to me, from everything I’ve heard, all the information I’ve gotten, if Joe Burrow goes one, it’s going to be Chase Young at two for (Washington).”

Nation, what do you think? Will Chase Young fall to the Lions at No. 3? Would you rather have Tua?

–Quotes via Kyle Meinke, MLive– LINK

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceKyle Meinke
ViaMLive
Previous articleReport: Ohio State football suffers major blow
Next articleRed Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard has special announcement

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard has special announcement

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard and his wife Rachel had a special announcement earlier today. They welcomed into...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

ESPN NFL Draft guru Todd McShay has warning for Detroit Lions fans

Arnold Powell - 0
Towards the end of the 2019 NFL regular season, as the Detroit Lions continued to pile up losses, there was a thought they could...
Read more
College Sports

Report: Ohio State football suffers major blow

Arnold Powell - 0
According to multiple reports, the Ohio State football team has suffered a major blow. Bill Rabinowitz is reporting that RB Master Teague III will miss...
Read more
U of M News

Michigan 1997 National Champion football player adds sex abuse claim against doctor

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from Larry Lage of The Detroit News, a former Michigan football player and hockey player have added sex abuse claims...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman demotes Dennis Cholowski following loss to Avalanche

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday night, the Detroit Red Wings dropped their sixth-straight game by losing 2-1 to the Colorado Avalanche at Little Caesars Arena. This morning, Red...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Analyst suggests this could be Matthew Stafford’s final season with the Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Wait, you thought you could go a day without having to read something about Matthew Stafford getting traded by the Detroit Lions? Well, that was...
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions once again have interest in UFA Chris Harris Jr.

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
Denver Broncos cornerback and two-time Pro Bowler Chris Harris Jr. is hitting the open market, and the Detroit Lions allegedly once again have their...
Read more

How the Detroit Lions could land Saquon Barkley 2.0

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NFL Draft is still a ways out, yet the talk about what the Detroit Lions should do with the No. 3 overall...
Read more

Official Detroit Lions ‘Motor City Football’ NFL Draft hats revealed

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
The 2020 NFL Draft is right around the corner and for the first time we have been given a sneak peak ar the Detroit...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.