ESPN NFL Draft guru Todd McShay has warning for Detroit Lions fans

Towards the end of the 2019 NFL regular season, as the Detroit Lions continued to pile up losses, there was a thought they could end up moving all the way up to the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and get their shot at selecting Ohio State DE Chase Young.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Well, despite doing their part and losing out, the Lions still finished just ahead of the Washington Redskins in the standings, meaning they will have the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft.

That being said, there has been plenty of speculation that the Redskins may end up selecting QB Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 2 pick, which would mean the Lions could land Young at No. 3.

- Advertisement -

This scenario has a lot of Lions fans extremely excited because many believe Young could end up being the next defensive star in the NFL.

But ESPN draft guru Todd McShay has a warning for Lions fans. In fact, McShay says he believes there is only a 10-15% chance that Young falls to the Lions.

Via MLive:

“I don’t think it’s going to happen,” draft analyst Todd McShay said by phone on Tuesday afternoon. “If you’re looking for a percentage, 10-15% chance of it happening. I think Washington really loves Chase Young. I think (owner) Daniel Synder loves (quarterback Dwayne) Haskins and that was very apparent last year. And I think, it just seems to me, from everything I’ve heard, all the information I’ve gotten, if Joe Burrow goes one, it’s going to be Chase Young at two for (Washington).”

Nation, what do you think? Will Chase Young fall to the Lions at No. 3? Would you rather have Tua?

–Quotes via Kyle Meinke, MLive– LINK