Yes, Ja Morant recently said that he could beat the great Michael Jordan in a game of 1-on-1.

“I would’ve cooked him, too,” Morant said during an interview with Taylor Rooks. “Nobody got more confidence than 12. I’m never going to go and say nobody going to beat me 1-on-1 or anything. I don’t care what it is, what sport it is, soccer. Who’s the best player in soccer? We can play.”

No, Ja Morant did not say that Michael Jordan would be “just another superstar” if he played in today’s NBA.

That, my friends, was a fake quote that was tweeted out by Ballsack Sports.

“If you put MJ in today’s game he’s just another superstar,” the fake quote read. “We got me, Steph, Luka, Dame, Trae – and then guys like Bron, KD, Giannis, Kawhi – it’s not just one superstar and a bunch of you know, average dudes, you feel?”

ESPN offers apology for airing segment on fake Ja Morant quote

But, not surprisingly, ESPN fell for the fake Ja Morant quote.

In fact, during a recent episode of This Just In, the channel aired an entire segment where the fake quote was discussed at length.

Well, ESPN has since been made aware that the quote was fake and they have since issued an apology.

“We made a mistake,” David Jacoby said. “We attributed a quote to Ja Morant’s appearances on Taylor Rooks’ show on Bleacher Report that he simply did not say. On behalf of the network, the show’s staff, and myself, I’d like to apologize to Ja and Taylor for our error. We will work hard to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Check it out.

ESPN just issued a public apology after falling for @BallsackSports, I’m not even joking pic.twitter.com/CFaIcbFntv — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) July 12, 2022

