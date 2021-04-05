ESPN parts ways with Paul Pierce after controversial Instagram video

Sharing is caring!

Former NBA All-Star Paul Pierce found himself in hot water after a wild Instagram Live video was posted on Friday night. And now, it’s cost him his job with ESPN.

The network has officially parted ways with Pierce as of Monday evening:

Pierce filmed himself on Instagram Live on Friday night partying with exotic dancers while smoking, drinking and playing cards.

Pierce, who was recently named a finalist for the 2021 NBA Hall of Fame class, has been a regular on “NBA Countdown,” “The Jump” and other ESPN coverage since his retirement from the NBA in 2017.