ESPN projects where Detroit Lions will select in 2022 NFL Draft

Could the Detroit Lions actually win six games in 2021 and still end up with one of the top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Well, according to an article recently posted by ESPN, that is exactly what will happen.

ESPN has the Lions going 6-11 and landing the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

From ESPN:

Projected record: 6-11

Average draft position: 7.1

FPI chance to earn No. 1 pick: 14.5%

FPI chance to earn top-five pick: 52.4%

Stat to know: For the first time since 2008 (Jon Kitna), the Lions will start Week 1 with someone other than Matthew Stafford under center after the Lions traded the former No. 1 overall pick to the Rams for Jared Goff and several draft picks, including two future first-rounders. Although only Tom Brady (47) won more games than Goff (42) over the last four seasons, Goff ranked 24th in the NFL in Total QBR during that span.

As you may have guessed, ESPN projects the Houston Texans will grab the No. 1 overall pick in 2022.