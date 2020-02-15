ESPN proposes trade involving Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay

One of the biggest questions facing Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn this offseason is whether or not he should give Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay a contract extension, allow him to play out his contract, or attempt to trade him.

According to Mike Clay of ESPN, a trade that makes sense would be for the Lions to deal Slay to the Eagles for Sidney Jones and a third-round pick.

From ESPN:

The Lions trade Darius Slay to the Eagles for Sidney Jones and a third-round pick. There were rumors Slay — one of the league’s better shadow corners — was available at the 2019 trade deadline, so perhaps he’ll be moved this offseason. Slay just turned 29 and is headed into the final year of his contract. Cornerback has been a disaster for Philadelphia in recent seasons, so moving Jones, 23, and a Day 2 pick for a top corner in Slay (Whom they’d likely extend) makes sense.

Nation, if this offer was made to Bob Quinn, should he make the deal?

In my opinion, it would be borderline moronic for Quinn to trade away the best defensive player on this team when he and head coach Matt Patricia have a mandate to make a run at the NFL Playoffs in 2020.

What do you think?

–Excerpt courtesy of ESPN– LINK