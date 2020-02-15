30.3 F
Detroit
Saturday, February 15, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

ESPN proposes trade involving Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

ESPN proposes trade involving Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay

One of the biggest questions facing Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn this offseason is whether or not he should...
Read more
MSU NewsArnold Powell - 0

Rumor: Michigan State trying to poach ‘big time rising star’ for DC

Over the past couple of weeks there has been no shortage of rumors when it comes to the Michigan...
Read more
MSU NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: Michigan State HC Mel Tucker decides to retain 2 of Mark Dantonio’s assistants

Previous reports suggested that new Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker was not going to retain any of Mark...
Read more
Arnold Powell

One of the biggest questions facing Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn this offseason is whether or not he should give Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay a contract extension, allow him to play out his contract, or attempt to trade him.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

According to Mike Clay of ESPN, a trade that makes sense would be for the Lions to deal Slay to the Eagles for Sidney Jones and a third-round pick.

From ESPN:

- Advertisement -

The Lions trade Darius Slay to the Eagles for Sidney Jones and a third-round pick. There were rumors Slay — one of the league’s better shadow corners — was available at the 2019 trade deadline, so perhaps he’ll be moved this offseason. Slay just turned 29 and is headed into the final year of his contract. Cornerback has been a disaster for Philadelphia in recent seasons, so moving Jones, 23, and a Day 2 pick for a top corner in Slay (Whom they’d likely extend) makes sense.

Nation, if this offer was made to Bob Quinn, should he make the deal?

In my opinion, it would be borderline moronic for Quinn to trade away the best defensive player on this team when he and head coach Matt Patricia have a mandate to make a run at the NFL Playoffs in 2020.

What do you think?

–Excerpt courtesy of ESPN– LINK

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceESPN
ViaESPN
Previous articleRumor: Michigan State trying to poach ‘big time rising star’ for DC

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

ESPN proposes trade involving Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay

One of the biggest questions facing Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn this offseason is whether or not he should...
Read more
MSU News

Rumor: Michigan State trying to poach ‘big time rising star’ for DC

Arnold Powell - 0
Over the past couple of weeks there has been no shortage of rumors when it comes to the Michigan State football program. That being said,...
Read more
MSU News

Report: Michigan State HC Mel Tucker decides to retain 2 of Mark Dantonio’s assistants

Don Drysdale - 0
Previous reports suggested that new Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker was not going to retain any of Mark Dantonio's assistants for the 2020...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Chase Young to the Detroit Lions at No. 3 is gaining steam

Arnold Powell - 0
Barring a trade (which I pray happens), the Detroit Lions will not have to wait long to be on the clock in the 2020...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

10 Detroit Tigers ‘Unbreakable’ Single-Season Records

Don Drysdale - 0
It all began for the Detroit Tigers on April 25, 1901, when they scored 10 runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Chase Young to the Detroit Lions at No. 3 is gaining steam

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Barring a trade (which I pray happens), the Detroit Lions will not have to wait long to be on the clock in the 2020...
Read more

3 Detroit Lions free agents who will not be re-signed

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NFL free agency period begins is just over a month and it will be very interesting to see which current Detroit Lions...
Read more

Kerryon Johnson’s girlfriend posts Valentine’s video to Twitter

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Yesterday was Valentine’s Day which meant that love was in the air. To show the love they have for each other, Detroit Lions RB Kerryon...
Read more

Las Vegas Raiders reportedly prepared to offer Tom Brady a massive deal

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
As speculation continues regarding the future of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and whether or not he'll continue to suit up for the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.