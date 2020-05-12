ESPN ranks Isiah Thomas behind Steve Nash, Allen Iverson, and John Stockton in ‘Top 74’ rankings

In honor of 74 years of NBA basketball, ESPN is slowly releasing its Top 74 NBA Players of All-Time list and not surprisingly, they have decided to disrespect Detroit Pistons legend, Isiah Thomas.

On Tuesday, ESPN released No. 40-11 of their list, and Thomas comes in at No. 31. Just in front of Thomas are fellow point guards, Steve Nash (No. 30), Allen Iverson (No. 29), and John Stockton (No. 28).

Here is what ESPN had to say about Thomas:

Love him or hate him, Thomas is one of the greatest players in NBA history. There’s no debate about that, even though the “Bad Boys” Pistons didn’t make a lot of friends with their physical brand of basketball. The 6-foot-1 Thomas guided Detroit to two championships, and he was the 1990 Finals MVP and a two-time All-Star Game MVP, among many accomplishments. He’s one of the few players in league history who can boast about taking down a prime Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan when it mattered most. Winning a gold medal with the Dream Team would’ve been the icing on the cake.

— Eric Woodyard

I am sorry, but I watched Isiah, Nash, Iverson, and Stockton throughout their entire NBA careers, and to rank Zeke last of those four is a travesty.

That being said, this does not surprise me at all because ESPN loves to bash Detroit teams and players.