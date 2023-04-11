Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions Notes

ESPN releases Detroit Lions projected win total for 2023

By W.G. Brady
2
0

The 2023 NFL regular season schedule has not yet been released, but we do know which opponents the Detroit Lions will be playing. After winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 overall record in 2022, most believe the Lions will take another step forward in 2023. Well, Mike Clay of ESPN has released his latest NFL projections for the 2023 season, and his projected win total for the Lions may surprise you.

Detroit Lions Free Agent quarterbacks 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2023 NFC North Anthony Pittman Super Bowl 2023 NFL Draft Jalen Carter Denver Broncos Mike Sundeen NFL Draft

Key Points

  • The 2023 NFL regular season schedule has not yet been released
  • The hope is that the Lions take a step forward in 2023
  • Mike Clay of ESPN has released his NFL projections for the upcoming season

ESPN releases Detroit Lions projected win total for 2023

Clay currently has the Lions projected win total set at just 8.3. Here are Clay's projections for each game. When looking at the score projections, you can see that Clay has the Lions finishing with an 8-9 record.

- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions

Bottom Line: Ignore the projections

If you are a fan of the Lions, you are probably surprised to see Clay's projection of an 8-9 record in 2023. With that being said, there are a couple of important things to remember. First, this can certainly be considered a “way-too-early” projection as the 2023 NFL Draft has not even taken place. Second, Clay's early win total projections are generally way off and we all know the Lions are going to rack up at least 10 wins in 2023!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Michigan State F Malik Hall announces decision for 2023-24
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

MSUW.G. Brady -

Michigan State F Malik Hall announces decision for 2023-24

Michigan State F Malik Hall took to Twitter to announce his decision.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.