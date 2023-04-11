The 2023 NFL regular season schedule has not yet been released, but we do know which opponents the Detroit Lions will be playing. After winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 overall record in 2022, most believe the Lions will take another step forward in 2023. Well, Mike Clay of ESPN has released his latest NFL projections for the 2023 season, and his projected win total for the Lions may surprise you.

ESPN releases Detroit Lions projected win total for 2023

Clay currently has the Lions projected win total set at just 8.3. Here are Clay's projections for each game. When looking at the score projections, you can see that Clay has the Lions finishing with an 8-9 record.

Bottom Line: Ignore the projections

If you are a fan of the Lions, you are probably surprised to see Clay's projection of an 8-9 record in 2023. With that being said, there are a couple of important things to remember. First, this can certainly be considered a “way-too-early” projection as the 2023 NFL Draft has not even taken place. Second, Clay's early win total projections are generally way off and we all know the Lions are going to rack up at least 10 wins in 2023!