ESPN removes Rachel Nichols from all programming, cancels “The Jump”

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols found herself in the headlines earlier this summer after a leaked phone call and comments she made about ESPN colleague Maria Taylor.

Her leaked phone call from 2020 seemed to imply that Taylor’s hiring by ESPN was due to the network’s “feeling pressure about (its) crappy longtime record on diversity.”

Despite an apology for her comments, the NBA made the decision to remove her from sideline covering the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. And now, it’s been taken a step further.

According to reports, ESPN has removed Nichols from all programming, and has also cancelled her weekday afternoon show “The Jump”:

Rachel Nichols will no longer appear on ESPN and ESPN canceled The Jump, a source confirms. @Ourand_SBJ first. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 25, 2021

She was informed of the changes this week, but will still remain under contract with ESPN.

“We mutually agreed that this approach regarding our NBA coverage was best for all concerned,” ESPN Senior VP/Production David Roberts said in a statement emailed to SBJ. “Rachel is an excellent reporter, host and journalist, and we thank her for her many contributions to our NBA content.”

