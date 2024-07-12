ESPN Snubs Detroit’s Safeties in Latest NFL Rankings

### Lions Safeties Omitted from ESPN’s Top 10 Rankings

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions’ safeties unit was conspicuously absent from ESPN’s annual ranking of the top NFL safeties, igniting discussions among fans and analysts.

Despite a promising outlook for the 2024 season, no Lions safety made the prestigious Top 10 list, compiled by executives and scouts, published by ESPN. Only Brian Branch received an honorable mention, and Ifeatu Melifonwu garnered some votes.

Several young talents are prominent in Aaron Glenn’s secondary, including Branch, who recorded 74 tackles and three interceptions in his standout rookie season. An NFC personnel evaluator praised Branch’s versatility, saying, “Has natural coverage ability so that allows him to play in the slot or over the top. He’s also an instinctive player that has a knack for finding the ball and making plays in both phases.”

Expectations remain high for Ifeatu Melifonwu and Kerby Joseph, both of whom have shown significant development. The team also bolstered its depth by retaining veteran C.J. Moore and seeing promising signs from Brandon Joseph during offseason workouts.

Although the snub was surprising given the unit’s hard-hitting style and regular forcing of turnovers, Branch and Melifonwu’s recognition suggests potential for increased national acclaim as the season progresses.