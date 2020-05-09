ESPN will have new Monday Night Football booth crew for 2020 season

According to reports, ESPN has decided to move on from Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland and will have a new booth crew for the 2020 season.

ESPN is going to have a new Monday Night Football booth. Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland will not return, via sources. The successors will be internal. No decision has been made yet. Both Tessitore and McFarland will remain in prominent roles at ESPN. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) May 9, 2020

No decision has been made yet but the successors will be internal.

Nation, who would you like to see take over for Joe and Booger in the MNF booth?