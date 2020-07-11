41.2 F
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski apologizes for profane response to Missouri Senator

Detroit Pistons News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski is known for dropping “Woj Bombs”, but he may have gone a bit too far this time.

He’s issued an apology for his profane response to Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), who had penned a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver criticizing the League’s relationship with China, questioning why “Free Hong Kong” wouldn’t be allowed to be showcased on player jerseys.

The NBA made the call to allow players to display social messages on their playing jerseys, among them being “Equality,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Vote” and “I Can’t Breathe.”

Wojnarowski was included in a press release with additional information of the Senator’s letter, to which he responded “F*** you.”

“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake,” Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter. “I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”

ESPN later responded to the controversy, calling Wojnarowski’s actions “inexcusable”.

“This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it,” the statement said. “It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond in the way Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal.”

– – Quotes via Howie Kussoy of The New York Post Link – –

SourceHowie Kussoy
ViaThe New York Post
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

