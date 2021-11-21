ESPN’s College GameDay divulges destination for Week 13

It’s finally here and EVERYTHING is on the line for Michigan and Ohio State as they will meet this coming Saturday with a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game on the line.

ESPN’s College GameDay has revealed their destination for Week 13 and it comes as no surprise whatsoever that they will be in Ann Arbor for The Game.

One of the greatest rivalries in sports 👏 🍿 See you next week in Ann Arbor for @OhioStateFB vs. @UMichFootball! pic.twitter.com/ZGa558aTw9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 21, 2021