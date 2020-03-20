40.4 F
Detroit
Friday, March 20, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions NewsVideos

ESPN’s “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith puts Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia on blast

By Michael Whitaker


Detroit
broken clouds
40.4 ° F
45 °
35 °
64 %
5.1mph
75 %
Sat
38 °
Sun
39 °
Mon
49 °
Tue
48 °
Wed
45 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Darius Slay bashes Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia

On Thursday morning, it became official that the Detroit Lions had traded Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles working on trade for Darius Slay

According to reports, Darius Slay has likely played his final game in a Detroit Lions uniform as he is...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia responds to Darius Slay’s recent comments

Darius Slay is not a big fan of Matt Patricia and that is the main reason why he wanted...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Lions decided to officially cut ties with cornerback Darius Slay earlier this week, shipping him to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a third-round pick (No. 85 overall) and a fifth-round pick (No. 166). And if you were expecting Slay to simply head to his new home quietly, you’d be terribly mistaken.

Slay immediately began sharing his frank thoughts about his time in Detroit and about head coach Matt Patricia in particular, saying that he didn’t respect his former head coach among other things.



Speaking about being outspoken, ESPN host Stephen A. Smith had plenty to say about the situation in a panel that included former New England Patriots/Detroit Lions guard Damien Woody as well as Max Kellerman, who questioned Patricia’s lack of “bonafides” compared to an established future like Slay.

“What have you done as a head coach that gives you standing to talk to a player that does have standing in the league like that?” Kellerman wondered aloud. “I think this is an issue of two people who have outsized versions of themselves. In Slay’s case, it can be productive. In Patricia’s case, I would think it’s counterproductive if he comes off that way to players without his bonafides to back it up.”

“I think what happens with a lot of guys who come from the Belichick tree is that they try to take the Patriot culture, uproot it and take it wherever they are,” Woody explained. “I’ve talked to many people – it doesn’t work that way. If you can’t earn to be yourself and build your own culture, nine times out of ten you’re going to fail – and that’s what we’re seeing in Detroit right now….a real coach knows how to adapt to different personalities.”

- Advertisement -

“The problem is a guy like Matt Patricia doesn’t necessarily have the cache,” Smith said, “and you have assistants who walk on the job believing they had cache because of what they did as assistants – not recognizing the fact that the people who get the most credit is the head coach.”

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleProjected 1st overall NHL pick Alexis Lafrenière 2019-20 season highlights (VIDEO)
Next articleESPN’s Dan Orlovsky says Detroit Lions organization has problem and it begins with Matt Patricia

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

ESPN’s “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith puts Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia on blast

The Detroit Lions decided to officially cut ties with cornerback Darius Slay earlier this week, shipping him to the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Projected 1st overall NHL pick Alexis Lafrenière 2019-20 season highlights (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Before the shutdown of the National Hockey League thanks to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Detroit Red Wings had already clinched the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions sign free agent CB Tony McRae

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions are signing another free agent cornerback. After trading Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Former Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron finds a home

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron is signing a two-year, $12 million deal with...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert headbutts Maple Leafs’ Bob McGill [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
While browsing Amazon Prime Video last night for something to keep my mind off the damn coronavirus, I came across "Tough Guy: The Bob...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions now have 15 former New England Patriots players

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions are keeping the pipeline with the New England Patriots wide open. Of course, they're lead by former Patriots director of pro-scouting...
Read more

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky says Detroit Lions organization has problem and it begins with Matt Patricia

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday, the Detroit Lions officially traded Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 3rd round and 5th round draft...
Read more

Detroit Lions sign free agent CB Tony McRae

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions are signing another free agent cornerback. After trading Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to...
Read more

Report: Former Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron finds a home

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron is signing a two-year, $12 million deal with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.