ESPN’s Football Power Index divulges Detroit Lions chances of getting No. 1 overall pick

The Detroit Lions are sitting at 0-10-1 with just six games remaining on their 2021 regular-season schedule and they currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Lions have a 77.7% chance of landing the No. 1 pick, ahead of the Texans, Jaguars, Jets, and Giants.

The Lions control their own destiny to get the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Let’s hope that in the not-too-distant future that they control their own destiny for a playoff spot!

