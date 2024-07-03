ESPN’s FPI Predicts Michigan State Football to Have Losing Record in 2024





As the 2024 season approaches, Michigan State football, under the leadership of new head coach Jonathan Smith, is grappling with modest projections despite recent recruiting successes. According to ESPN’s preseason Football Power Index (FPI), the Spartans are ranked 68th nationally, placing them 17th out of 18 teams in the Big Ten.

Challenges Ahead for New Head Coach Jonathan Smith

Smith, who was appointed head coach in November following the dismissal of Mel Tucker, brings a record of 34-35 from his tenure at Oregon State, including a 23-29 mark in Pac-12 play. His arrival comes after a turbulent period marked by off-field controversies and disappointing on-field performances. The FPI metric aims to predict the outcomes of games and season trajectories rather than rank the “best” teams. It takes into account prior performance, returning starters, recruiting rankings, and coaching tenure. Based on these factors, Michigan State is projected to finish with a 5-7 record. The Spartans have a 36.4% chance of winning six games to reach bowl eligibility and a mere 0.6% chance of making the College Football Playoff.

The Michigan State Football schedule includes challenging matchups against two top-five preseason FPI teams, No. 2 Oregon and No. 4 Ohio State, further compounding their uphill battle. The new coaching staff has focused on enhancing the roster through the transfer portal, bringing in more than 20 players. Among the newcomers are three projected starters with previous ties to Smith at Oregon State: quarterback Aidan Chiles, center Tanner Miller, and tight end Jack Velling.

Smith acknowledges the work ahead. “That’s why you coach, is you enjoy improvement and the process that takes,” he said. “Yeah, we’ve got a long way to go. I enjoy, this coaching staff enjoys that process of improvement and development, especially working with a group like this.”

Looking Ahead to the Season Opener

The transition to Smith’s leadership and the substantial roster changes set a cautious but hopeful tone for the season opener on Aug. 30, when Florida Atlantic visits Spartan Stadium. As the Michigan State Football team adapts to their new direction under Coach Smith, their performance will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike, eager to see how the team navigates this rebuilding phase.