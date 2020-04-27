41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, April 27, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers News

ESPN’s Jeff Passan believes there will be a Major League Baseball season in 2020

Related Articles

Detroit Tigers News

Actor Jeff Daniels shares why Al Kaline found his near-death experience to be hilarious

Michael Whitaker - 0
The sports world and the city of Detroit in particular lost a sports legend earlier this month with the passing of Mr. Tiger himself,...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Big Sean to join Detroit athletes for Boys and Girls Club online fundraiser

Michael Whitaker - 0
There will be a COVID-19 fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan tomorrow, and there will be plenty of star power...
Read more

Major League Baseball would have been a full month into the regular season by now had it not been for the spread of the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

And while there have been discussions regarding potentially playing in neutral sites, nothing concrete has come about yet.

However, ESPN’s Jeff Passan is keeping an optimistic outlook, and believes that it’s not a matter of if, but when baseball returns this year.

“Let’s instead fill the emptiness with a discussion about when the season will start,” he wrote.

“Yes, will. Over the past two weeks, as states have begun to plan their reopenings, nearly everyone along the decision-making continuum — league officials, players, union leaders, owners, doctors, politicians, TV power brokers, team executives — has grown increasingly optimistic that there will be baseball this year.”

Some of the reported neutral sites that have been discussed include Arizona, Florida and Texas.

At this point, while there are still far more questions than answers, this bit of hope coming from a prominent MLB insider gives fans reason for optimism that at least some sense of normalcy might not be that far off.

– – Quotes via Jeff Passan of ESPN ESPN – –

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker
Views17

More on this topic

Previous articleDetroit Lions 2020 regular season schedule could be released earlier than expected
Next articleDetroit Lions post NFL Draft updated cap space

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.