ESPN’s Jeff Passan believes there will be a Major League Baseball season in 2020

Major League Baseball would have been a full month into the regular season by now had it not been for the spread of the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

And while there have been discussions regarding potentially playing in neutral sites, nothing concrete has come about yet.

However, ESPN’s Jeff Passan is keeping an optimistic outlook, and believes that it’s not a matter of if, but when baseball returns this year.

“Let’s instead fill the emptiness with a discussion about when the season will start,” he wrote.

“Yes, will. Over the past two weeks, as states have begun to plan their reopenings, nearly everyone along the decision-making continuum — league officials, players, union leaders, owners, doctors, politicians, TV power brokers, team executives — has grown increasingly optimistic that there will be baseball this year.”

Some of the reported neutral sites that have been discussed include Arizona, Florida and Texas.

At this point, while there are still far more questions than answers, this bit of hope coming from a prominent MLB insider gives fans reason for optimism that at least some sense of normalcy might not be that far off.

– – Quotes via Jeff Passan of ESPN ESPN – –