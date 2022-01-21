ESPN’s Jim Graziano gives latest on Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

As it stands, Jim Harbaugh is still the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines but the big question is whether or not he will still be their head coach for the 2022 season.

On Friday, ESPN’s Jim Graziano passed along what he has been hearing regarding Harbaugh and the possibility of him signing a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

From ESPN:

We were the first, back in December, to tell you to watch out for the Raiders and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. The latest I’ve been told is that he has had a contract extension offer on his desk from Michigan for nearly two weeks now but is waiting to see what happens with the Raiders’ job. He has interest in returning to the NFL, where he was 49-22-1 in four seasons as the 49ers coach from 2011 to 2014, and in the Raiders specifically.

The Raiders’ season just ended last Saturday, and team owner Mark Davis was waiting for the end of the season before beginning this process. So it could be just a matter of time before things are finalized and Harbaugh is the new Raiders coach. If it doesn’t happen, yes, interim coach Rich Bisaccia deserves and will get a look, but I’ve also been told to watch out for Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as a candidate here.

Stay tuned…