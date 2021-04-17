ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreet could see Detroit Lions selecting a QB

Sharing is caring!

The 2021 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and fans of the Detroit Lions are pining to see what GM Brad Holmes and company have up their sleeves.

However, ESPN College Gameday analyst Kirk Herbstreet believes that Holmes could be looking for help under center by drafting a quarterback.

“If they’re sitting there in a position to be able to get a quarterback, I don’t think they can wrong with any of these guys,” Herbstreit said. “I mean, Trey Lance, having a (Jared) Goff there to help him learn under a guy that’s a veteran would be very beneficial. I think Trey has a tremendous upside.

“Justin Fields … it’d be hard for me to pass on him at 2, personally, because of what he provides as a player. And then if Mac Jones is sitting there, Mac Jones is — he’s a surgeon. He probably, of all these guys as we sit here right now, probably cause of the offense he’s coming out of, he probably processes as quickly as anybody that’s coming out in this draft.”

With Trevor Lawrence and Zach Fields expected to be taken with the first two selections, the likes of Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance could still be available by the time the Lions select at No. 7.

“What he did in ’19 stands for itself,” Herbstreit said of Lance. “That’s absurd in high school let alone in college. And so, what he can do as a player, his physical traits and abilities speak for themselves, but I just think because he wasn’t able to play a year ago, I think it would be ideal for him to go somewhere where he just gets a chance to kind of learn how to be a pro, learn under a guy that’s not intimidated or afraid of him. Learn from an offensive coordinator, head coach, a quarterback that are helping him kind of move throughout the year and grow, and then hand him the reigns and go.”

– – Quotes via Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press Link – –