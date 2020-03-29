ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has unsettling prediction for NFL and college football

COVID-19 has already shut down just about every single sport in America, including the NBA, MLB, and NHL. The question is, will this go long enough to cause the NFL and college football to do the same?

According to ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, he would be ‘shocked’ if there was football this coming fall.

From TMZ:

“I’ll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football. I’ll be so surprised if that happens,” Kirk said.

“Just because from what I understand, people that I listen to, you’re 12 to 18 months from a [coronavirus] vaccine. I don’t know how you let these guys go into locker rooms and let stadiums be filled up and how you can play ball. I just don’t know how you can do it with the optics of it.”

Kirk said if he was the NFL commish or in charge of the NCAA, he would shut it down ASAP — “Next thing you know you got a locker room full of guys that are sick. And that’s on your watch? I wouldn’t want to have that.”

“As much as I hate to say it, I think we’re scratching the surface of where this thing’s gonna go.”

Kirk also says he doesn’t think people realize how much time college and NFL coaches need to properly prepare their teams for the long season.