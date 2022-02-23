ESPN’s Monday Night Football on verge of poaching new lead analyst

According to a report from the New York Post, Monday Night Football is on the verge of poaching a new lead analyst.

Andrew Marchand is reporting that MNF is on the verge of landing Fox Sports analyst, Troy Aikman.

From New York Post:

ESPN is deep in negotiations with Fox Sports’ Troy Aikman to make him its lead analyst on “Monday Night Football,” The Post has learned.

Aikman’s deal is not completed yet, but there is an expectation that it will be finalized. Aikman has also been courted by Amazon.

Exact numbers have not yet been finalized but the thought is that Aikman’s contract would be comparable to that of Tony Romo’s 10-year, $180 million deal with CBS.

If ESPN does land Aikman, it will be interesting to see who they pair him with for Monday Night Football.

Stay tuned.