ESPN’s Monday Night Football will be changing in 2023

FINALLY!!!

One of the best parts about the NFL is Monday Night Football but way too often, we end up with some late-season matchups that are tough to watch.

According to Mike North, who is the NFL’s Vice President of broadcast scheduling, that will change in 2023.

On Monday, North joined Adam Schefter on his podcast and revealed that beginning in 2023, ESPN’s Monday Night Football will include flex scheduling between Weeks 14-18, and also will feature three doubleheaders.

This is obviously great for NFL fans as they can expect to see some great MNF matchups in the final five weeks of the season.

