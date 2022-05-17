ESPN’s Monday Night Football will be changing in 2023

One of the best parts about the NFL is Monday Night Football but way too often, we end up with some late-season matchups that are tough to watch.

According to Mike North, who is the NFL’s Vice President of broadcast scheduling, that will change in 2023.

On Monday, North joined Adam Schefter on his podcast and revealed that beginning in 2023, ESPN’s Monday Night Football will include flex scheduling between Weeks 14-18, and also will feature three doubleheaders.

The Baltimore Ravens had a BRILLIAN... x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The Baltimore Ravens had a BRILLIANT Draft

Starting in 2023, ESPN’s Monday Night Football finally will include flex scheduling from Weeks 14-18, and also will feature three Monday Night Football doubleheaders, per the NFL’s V.P. of broadcast scheduling, Mike North. That and more here: 🎧 https://t.co/cbeFHt07Qc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2022

Embed from Getty Images

This is obviously great for NFL fans as they can expect to see some great MNF matchups in the final five weeks of the season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

