ESPN’s Todd McShay has Detroit Lions selecting Michigan player in latest mock draft

We are less than one month away from the 2020 NFL Draft and the mock drafts have been flowing like never before. Most of those mocks, at least the ones that do not include trades, have the Detroit Lions selecting CB Jeffrey Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the first round.

That is no different for ESPN’s Todd McShay, who just released his most recent 2020 NFL Mock Draft. McShay, like just about everybody else, has the Lions selecting Okudah in the first round, but in Round 2, he has the Lions selecting a player out of the University of Michigan.

According to McShay, he thinks the Lions will select IOL Cesar Ruiz with the No. 35 overall pick.

Nation, in my opinion, if Ruiz is available at No. 35, the Lions should rush to the podium to select him! What do you think?