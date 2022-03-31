ESPN’s Todd McShay talks about chances Detroit Lions select QB at No. 2

In one month, barring a trade, we will know who the Detroit Lions decided to select with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

There seems to be a growing number of people who think the Lions should select QB Malik Willis at No. 2 and others who think taking any QB at No. 2 would be a massive reach.

One person who does not think the Lions will take a QB at No. 2 is ESPN NFL Draft guru, Todd McShay.

From MLive:

“You’ve got to kind of weigh that (with two of the best players on the board being offensive linemen), knowing that the offensive line is not a huge priority,” McShay said. “And that you’ve got other needs, certainly at the quarterback position, which I do not think they will address at that No. 2 spot despite some rumors from Malik Willis and the coaching staff coaching him at the Senior Bowl.

“But I think finding (an) edge rusher, safety. I think Kyle Hamilton is a strong possibility there. And then I mentioned edge. Travon Walker from Georgia is a player that’s really rising up the board. Kayvon Thibodeaux, a lot of questions about the up-and-down tape and consistency, but certainly has the physical tools, the traits to be a top-five pick.”

McShay did admit that though Kenny Pickett out of Pittsburgh may be the readiest at this time, Willis has the highest ceiling of the QBs available in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“… his (Pickett’s) ceiling is not as high as Malik Willis, who has the strongest arm in the class,” McShay said. “I think when he comes into the league, automatically he’s one of the three most dynamic runners and escape artists at the quarterback position. But he’s not ready to play.

“He’s got two years at Liberty. His coach Hugh Freeze says, and I think it really hits it, is the fact that he doesn’t know what he doesn’t know yet. There are so many things that he still has to learn about playing the quarterback position. If you bring in Malik Willis, it better be in a situation where you have the right quarterback coach, support staff. You have the right structure in place where you can sit him for a year and let him learn. It’s the most important position in the biggest sport in America. And sometimes it seems like, ‘Hey, bring him in. He’s talented. We’ll throw him on the field and he’ll learn on the job.’ That’s why we see so many misses in the first round at the quarterback position.”