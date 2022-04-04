Ethan Roberts finds out during middle of game that he has made Chicago Cubs [Video]

There is nothing like a great feel-good story in the world of sports and this certainly makes the cut.
Watch as Ethan Roberts, who was sitting in the dugout during Monday’s spring training game, finds out from Chicago Cubs manager David Ross that he has made the Opening Day roster.
As you can see, Roberts was very emotional as he found out the news and was then congratulated by his teammates.
This is pretty awesome.
This is incredible:
The moment Ethan Roberts found out he made the @Cubs Opening Day roster. Wow.
— Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 4, 2022
