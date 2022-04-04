in MLB

Ethan Roberts finds out during middle of game that he has made Chicago Cubs [Video]

There is nothing like a great feel-good story in the world of sports and this certainly makes the cut.

Watch as Ethan Roberts, who was sitting in the dugout during Monday’s spring training game, finds out from Chicago Cubs manager David Ross that he has made the Opening Day roster.

As you can see, Roberts was very emotional as he found out the news and was then congratulated by his teammates.

This is pretty awesome.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Magic Johnson calls out LeBron James for tanking Lakers chances in 2021-22