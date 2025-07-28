Tigers Eyeing Power Boost as Eugenio Suárez Trade Talks Heat Up

As the MLB trade deadline inches closer, all eyes are on Comerica Park. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Detroit Tigers are actively pursuing a deal to land Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez, and they’re hoping to strike while he’s still in town.

The Diamondbacks arrived in Detroit on Monday for a three-game set, and the Tigers aren’t wasting any time.

The Detroit Tigers, one of the strong suitors for Diamondbacks All Star 3B Eugenio Suarez, would love to finalize a deal before Suarez leaves town Wednesday. The DBacks are in Detroit for 3-game series. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 28, 2025

TL;DR

Tigers are reportedly trying to trade for Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez before Wednesday.

Suárez has 36 HRs, 87 RBIs, and a .898 OPS in 2025.

He’s a rental, but the Tigers view him as a critical upgrade for their playoff push.

Nightengale reports Detroit “would love” to get the deal done before the D-Backs leave town.

Why it matters:

Suárez is one of the most powerful bats available on the market.

The Tigers need reinforcements after losing Reese Olson for the regular season and trading for two arms.

for the regular season and trading for two arms. Suárez would immediately become a cornerstone in the middle of Detroit’s lineup.

What Suárez brings to the table

Suárez, 33, has quietly been having a monster year for Arizona. In 2025, he’s launched 36 home runs and driven in 87 runs with an OPS of .898, good for a 143 OPS+. He’s not just padding stats, either. His 3.4 WAR signals he’s making a significant impact across the board.

He plays a reliable third base, can slide over to shortstop in a pinch, and gives Detroit the kind of veteran bat they desperately need for a playoff push.

How real is this?

Let’s put it this way, Bob Nightengale would not report this if there was not something to it. With Suárez set to become a free agent after the season, the asking price shouldn’t be astronomical. It’s a rental, sure, but one that could help secure a division title.

And here’s the kicker: Arizona is in town right now. The Tigers could literally close the deal face-to-face before Suárez boards the team bus out of Detroit.

The Big Picture

The Tigers lead the AL Central but have been scuffling lately and just lost a key starter. If they’re going to hold off Cleveland and Kansas City, a power bat like Suárez could be the difference between watching the postseason and playing in it.

They’ve made their move on the mound. Now it’s time to make one at the plate.

