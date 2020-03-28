44.9 F
Saturday, March 28, 2020
Detroit Tigers News

Evan Gattis shares ‘Snitches get Stitches’ item featuring former Detroit Tiger [Photo]

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Mike Fiers ‘blew the whistle’ on the Houston Astros for illegally stealing signs when he was with the team back in 2017, and there are still plenty of current and former players who think he should have kept his mouth shut.

One of those former players is Evan Gattis, who played alongside Fiers during that 2017 season with the Astros.

Gattis recently tweeted out a photo of a cup that features a photo of Fiers with the phrase, “Snitches get Stitches” underneath it.

Here is a full look at the cup.

The best part about this is that Gattis batted just .263 during the 2017 season (though that was the highest batting average of his career).

 

