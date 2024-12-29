Even Chris Spielman Is Proposing Trick Plays To Lions OC Ben Johnson

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has gained a reputation for creativity when it comes to trick plays, but it turns out even some of the most outlandish ideas come from unexpected places. Johnson recently shared that even Chris Spielman, the Lions' Special Assistant to the President/CEO and Chairperson, has pitched some truly wild ideas for trick plays during the season.

The Creativity Behind the Plays

In a recent interview, Johnson revealed that the coaches in charge of specials, including Spielman, are constantly coming up with plays that often push the boundaries of what would be considered conventional. “That’s every week,” Johnson said. “Those guys – Chris Spielman’s the same way, he’s just all over the place, and so we’ve got to dial them back a little bit.”

However, Johnson also credited head coach Dan Campbell for creating an environment where no idea is too far-fetched. “The best part of what we do – the head coach knows no bounds, and so he wants to push the limits as much as anybody,” Johnson explained. “And when you’ve got a guy leading the charge like that, the rest of us are, ‘Oh, really, you want to do that? Alright, we’ll give it a try.’”

Finding the Balance

As fun as the ideas might sound, not all of them make it into the playbook. Johnson admitted that there are definitely times when plays are brought to him that are just too out there to be used in a game. “Yeah, that happens, but try to do so in an encouraging way, ‘Oh yeah, maybe next week,’” Johnson shared with a smile.

Still, there is an undeniable joy in the process of creating and executing new, often unconventional, plays. The dynamic between Johnson, Campbell, and Spielman adds a fun layer to the Lions' game planning, where anything can be tried – but only if it passes the test of practicality.

With the creativity flowing from all angles, expect the Lions to continue being one of the most unpredictable offenses in the NFL. Whether it’s trick plays like the “stumblebum” or a surprise from Spielman himself, the Lions are ready to push the envelope in their pursuit of a playoff run.