Darius Slay may not be a member of the Detroit Lions anymore as he has been traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, but we will always have the memories.

Here is a video that shows each and every interception Slay ever had with the Detroit Lions. All 19 of them!

All 19 CAREER INTs from new @eagles CB Darius Slay! This is why they call him @_bigplayslay23. 👇🦅 pic.twitter.com/pe8iatZm45 — NFL (@NFL) March 19, 2020

- Advertisement -