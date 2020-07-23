41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, July 23, 2020
type here...

Every New York Yankee and Washington National kneel before season opener but stand for anthem

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

Prior to Thursday’s Major League Baseball season opener between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees, every player took a knee during an opening ceremony in which the players held a black piece of fabric and Morgan Freeman read a speech adjusting social injustice.

Following the opening speech by Freeman, every player then stood during the playing of the national anthem.

BONUS CONTENT:

Niko Goodrum, Ron Gardenhire shed light on team’s national anthem stance

Prior to tonight’s exhibition game between the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds, four Reds players decided to kneel during the playing of the national anthem.

The Tigers, however, weren’t on the field during the playing of the anthem and instead decided to remain behind in the locker room.

SS Niko Goodrum later explained meeting and several players chose to stay in the clubhouse while the national anthem was played. Skipper Ron Gardenhire also offered his thoughts:

Niko Goodrum:

“We had a meeting and decided what we wanted to do. And that’s what we decided on doing. So we just stayed in for the anthem and came out ready to play ball.”

“Some guys are kneeling. Some guys are locking arms. I’m not really sure what every other team is doing. But that’s what we came up with, that we wanted to do. We did it as a unit. We just stayed inside.”

Gardenhire:

“I believe in my guys. I told them, ‘Take a stand, you do what you have to do.’ I have no problem with that whatsoever. And I have no problem with those guys on the other side kneeling. That doesn’t bother me one bit. They’re kneeling for a reason, a good reason.”

“We are united. Our baseball team is united here. Baseball in general is united on what we’re trying to do here and make statements about what’s been happening in this country.”

Niko Goodrum, Ron Gardenhire shed light on team’s national anthem stance

- Advertisement -
Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Every New York Yankee and Washington National kneel before season opener but stand for anthem

Arnold Powell - 0
Prior to Thursday's Major League Baseball season opener between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees, every player took a knee during an opening...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

Toronto Blue Jays have official offer to play in Michigan for 2020

Michael Whitaker - 0
We're all about helping our neighbors to the north, and we could have more professional baseball being played in the state of Michigan. The...
Read more
College Sports

Michigan recruit Xavier Worthy to skip senior HS season, enroll with Wolverines early

Michael Whitaker - 0
One of the Michigan Wolverines top recruits has decided that he'll be heading to Ann Arbor early. Four-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy will be...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

MLB owners to vote on expanded 16-team postseason

Michael Whitaker - 0
Did the Detroit Tigers chances of making the playoffs in the shortened 60 game 2020 season just get better? According to USA Today columnist...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Dr. Anthony Fauci throws one of the worst ceremonial first pitches in baseball history [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday night, the Major League Baseball season got underway with a matchup between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals. Prior to the game,...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Toronto Blue Jays have official offer to play in Michigan for 2020

Michael Whitaker - 0
We're all about helping our neighbors to the north, and we could have more professional baseball being played in the state of Michigan. The...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

MLB owners to vote on expanded 16-team postseason

Michael Whitaker - 0
Did the Detroit Tigers chances of making the playoffs in the shortened 60 game 2020 season just get better? According to USA Today columnist...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers announce 2020 Taxi Squad roster

Don Drysdale - 0
On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers revealed their 30-man roster to start off the 2020 season, which begins on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds. Now, the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.