Everybody Wants the Lions to Draft the Same Player, So Brad Holmes Will Probably Go in a Different Direction

The Detroit Lions' 2024 season may not have ended with a Super Bowl, but it’s already time for GM Brad Holmes to start focusing on the 2025 season. With the divisional round loss to the Commanders now in the rearview mirror, Detroit's offseason plans are under a microscope as Holmes looks to continue his successful team-building strategy. After an impressive draft record, fans and analysts alike are eager to see who he targets in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Consensus Pick: EDGE Mike Green

As mock drafts for 2025 begin to pile up, one name keeps popping up for the Lions: EDGE Mike Green from Marshall. With the Lions’ pass rush needing an infusion of talent, Green seems like a natural fit to help complement Aidan Hutchinson and give Detroit the edge rusher it needs to take the next step. Many fans are already penciling in Green as the top selection at No. 28, and it’s easy to see why. He’s an athletic, powerful defensive end who could immediately contribute to a defense that showed promise in 2024.

Brad Holmes’ Track Record of Surprising Picks

However, as fans eagerly wait for Holmes’ decision, there’s one thing we can be sure of: If everybody is picking Green, then there’s a very good chance Holmes will take a different route. That’s been the pattern with the Lions’ GM. While mock drafts and fan consensus point in one direction, Holmes has consistently surprised us with his selections. (Note: We did mock Aidan Hutchinson to the Lions in 2022, but that was a no-brainer!).

What Will Holmes Do in 2025?

The 2025 NFL Draft is still months away, but Holmes has already given fans a reason to trust his decision-making. His ability to evaluate talent and make bold choices has paid dividends, from his early picks to some unexpected gems. This draft will be no different. Even if the consensus says EDGE Mike Green is the best choice, Holmes could very well surprise us and go in an entirely different direction. Whether it’s targeting another position of need or finding the best player available, it’s clear that Holmes will trust his own evaluations over popular opinion.

As we get closer to draft day, it’ll be interesting to see if Holmes does something unexpected once again. But regardless of who he selects, one thing is certain: Lions fans can count on Holmes to keep building the team into a perennial contender.