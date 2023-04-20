Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes held his pre-2023 NFL Draft press conference on Thursday morning in Allen Park, and he touched on quite a few different topics. Holmes led off the presser by sarcastically saying, “I'll take any questions that I won't answer,” which drew some laughs from the peanut gallery.

Everything Brad Holmes said during Pre-2023 NFL Draft press conference

Holmes comes out in an awesome “SUPPORT WOMEN AND GIRLS IN SPORTS” Hoodie.

The lions are not revealing new helmets on Thursday (Ford Field teased an announcement coming today)

Holmes says the 2023 Draft is “more unpredictable” compared to previous seasons

He added that there is “still work to be done” and that the Lions “have a lot of flexibility” and they can go “in a lot of different directions.”

In terms of the running back value conversation, Holmes says nobody batted an eye when the Rams selected Todd Gurley.

Holmes notes that Lions have a “unique opportunity” in terms of the amount of draft capital they have and it is important they take advantage of it.

On Jalen Carter : “He came in and did a nice job. It’s always case by case. He came in, we enjoyed our time with him.” Holmes also noted that he feels better about Carter following the meeting.

: “He came in and did a nice job. It’s always case by case. He came in, we enjoyed our time with him.” Holmes also noted that he feels better about Carter following the meeting. On Jeff Okudah Trade: “I just think it was the right time, and I think it was good for Jeff,” Holmes said. “I had a good talk with him after it was done, and he told me he understood it as well.” Holmes noted that he was not actively shopping Okudah when the call from the Falcons came in.

Trade: “I just think it was the right time, and I think it was good for Jeff,” Holmes said. “I had a good talk with him after it was done, and he told me he understood it as well.” Holmes noted that he was not actively shopping Okudah when the call from the Falcons came in. Holmes says Lions will “definitely” add a third QB at some point. At the same time, he said he does not feel “pressed” to add that QB via the upcoming draft.