Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed reporters Monday afternoon, and much of his press conference centered on injured All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell.

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One day after Jack was carted off the field during Detroit’s 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions delivered encouraging news about his condition. But it was Dan Campbell’s emotional comments about his hospital visit, Jack’s family, and what the linebacker means to the organization that stood out.

Campbell also discussed the team’s linebacker depth, the possibility of bringing in reinforcements, and how his players are handling the situation.

Here is everything Dan Campbell said about Jack Campbell during Monday’s press conference.

Nov 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) is tended to by trainers with head coach Dan Campbell behind him after an injury during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Campbell wasted little time addressing the biggest concern surrounding the organization, opening his press conference with a message of optimism.

“Start with Jack. I know there was a release that we put out, and it’s positive. Your prayers are working. Please continue to do that, and we’ll leave it at that.

“Just continue to pray for him. But it is positive news on Jack,” Campbell said during Monday’s press conference.

His comments followed the Lions’ announcement that Jack continues to rest and recover at a local hospital, with preliminary indications described as positive.

As we reported following Detroit’s initial hospital announcement, the linebacker remained hospitalized Sunday night for additional evaluation and monitoring.

However, the organization has not publicly disclosed a definitive diagnosis or timetable for his return.

Dan Campbell Reveals He Visited Jack and His Family

Perhaps the most encouraging comments came when Campbell was asked whether he had visited Jack following Sunday’s game.

“I did. I got to go see him last night. It was good. It was positive.

“Got to see his parents, talk to his wife. Everybody’s in good spirits, and it’s about the recovery. It’s a small setback.

“That’s the family. They’re very positive. That’s good in that regard.”

Campbell also revealed that several teammates attempted to visit Jack, although not everyone was able to see him.

“A lot of people went over there, but not everybody got to go see him. He was running some tests, things of that nature.

“At some point, it gets hard to have everybody in there.”

The comments provide additional insight into how the organization has rallied around its defensive captain.

Campbell’s description of the visit as positive is encouraging, although it does not establish the severity of Jack’s injury or how long his recovery might take.

Campbell Explains Why He Won’t Share More Medical Information

Despite the encouraging developments, Campbell made it clear that he would not provide additional medical details.

When a reporter began asking what he could share about Jack’s condition, the Lions coach delivered a direct response.

“I can’t, so I’m not going to. Next question.”

Campbell also confirmed that Detroit’s players had been informed about their teammate’s situation.

“The team knows what’s going on. I’ve given it to the captains.”

The organization has chosen to keep additional information private out of respect for Jack and his family, a position Campbell maintained throughout Monday’s press conference.

Dan Campbell Praises Kevin O’Connell and Minnesota Vikings

Campbell also took time to recognize Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell for checking on Jack following Sunday’s emotional contest.

“The other thing I want to bring up: you go through these games in this league, and the competition of it, everything that you go through to try to win, and you’re going against an opponent like we were with the Vikings.

“Kevin O’Connell, man, he’s a class act. Looking out for him, checking in on Jack. I know those guys said a prayer for Jack, and that just says a lot about the humanity of it.

“We are highly competitive. This league is highly competitive, but it is a brotherhood, and it just puts things in perspective.

“These are human beings that have families, real lives. It’s just a classy deal.”

O’Connell had also opened his own postgame remarks by expressing concern for Jack, making it clear that the situation transcended the NFC North rivalry.

For Campbell, the response from Minnesota demonstrated something that can be easy to forget amid the intensity of professional football.

Lions Could Seek Linebacker Help While Jack Recovers

Eventually, the discussion turned to football and how Detroit would handle its suddenly depleted linebacker room.

Campbell expressed confidence in the players already on the roster, specifically identifying Malcolm Rodriguez, Trevor Nowaske, and Derrick Barnes as potential replacements.

“Luckily, we have some depth in there with Rodrigo and [Nowaske] and Barnes, those three guys.”

The Lions coach also mentioned additional depth options before acknowledging that Detroit might need outside assistance.

“We may need a little bit of help. We’re looking at everything. We’ll adjust as we go. Brad and I will get together here this afternoon, tomorrow, and figure some of this out.”

Those comments suggest Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes are evaluating their options, particularly with rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder also lost for the season with a hamstring injury Campbell said is likely to require surgery.

As we previously detailed following Detroit’s injury-filled victory, the uncertainty surrounding Jack’s availability creates another challenge for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

Who Will Wear the Green Dot?

Another important question involves which linebacker will handle defensive communication duties if Jack is unavailable.

Campbell said Derrick Barnes took over that responsibility Sunday, but Malcolm Rodriguez and Trevor Nowaske could also handle the assignment.

“I don’t know if we’re that far yet. Honestly, they could all handle it.

“Barnes ended up taking it the other day because of where we were at, but Rodrigo’s done it before. He could do it, and so could [Nowaske].

“We’re kind of in the beginning stages of that, but I feel pretty comfortable with all of them.”

The green-dot helmet allows a defensive player to receive communication from the sideline, making it an important leadership responsibility.

Campbell’s confidence in his available linebackers should help Detroit adjust while the team continues evaluating Jack’s situation.

Nov 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) reacts after linebacker Jack Campbell (not pictured) was injured during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Gets Emotional Discussing What Jack Means to Lions

One of the most powerful moments came when Campbell was asked what Jack means to the organization beyond his production on the field.

His response made it obvious why the 26-year-old linebacker has earned so much respect in Detroit’s locker room.

“I don’t even know if I can put it into words. You get voted captain. That says a ton, especially with this group of guys that has been assembled. He earned every bit of that.

“He’s a guy who’s trustworthy. He’s dependable. He’d give you the shirt off his back.

“He’s just all heart, man. All effort, and just an unbelievable person. He’s just an unbelievable person. So down to earth, very genuine.

“There’s not a man on this team that doesn’t respect Jack Campbell and care about him.”

Those words reveal why Jack’s injury affected the entire organization so deeply.

He isn’t simply Detroit’s defensive quarterback or one of the team’s best players. He is someone his teammates trust, respect, and genuinely care about.

How the Lions Are Handling the Emotional Aftermath

Campbell acknowledged that seeing Jack down on the field was especially difficult because of the linebacker’s reputation for toughness.

“It’s difficult. You don’t ever want to see somebody like that on the field.

“But when you see Jack, Jack never lays on the field, ever, no matter what it is. Like I say, it puts it in perspective.

“It’s hard, and it was hard on everybody. It’s hard on the players to see your guy down there like that.”

Despite those emotions, the Lions still had a football game to finish.

“When you’re in the world we’re in, you’ve got to snap back in, and it’s not an easy thing to do. But they did.

“We found a way to overcome a lot of adversity between that and the officials and all the other stuff that came about. We just kept coming back. We got it done. We found a way.

“Then it was back to Jack. It’s hard, but we did what we had to do.”

When asked how Detroit would balance its concern for Jack with preparing for Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Campbell explained that both responsibilities must be acknowledged.

“I think we acknowledge it, right? It’s not going away. That is what it is, and it’s important.

“He’s important to us, and that he’s okay is important. We acknowledge that. We talk about it, and at the same time, we get ready for this next opponent.

“I think you kind of do a little bit of both, honestly.”

For now, Detroit’s attention remains on Jack’s recovery and supporting his family while the team prepares for its next game.

And although Campbell declined to reveal specific medical information, his message throughout Monday’s press conference remained consistent.

The news is positive, the family is in good spirits, and the entire Lions organization is standing behind Jack Campbell.