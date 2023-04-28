Everything Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs said at introductory press conference

After trading the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Arizona Cardinals, the Detroit Lions shocked everyone not in their War Room by using the No. 12 overall pick to select RB Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama. Less than 24 hours later, Gibbs was in Allen Park for his introductory press conference.

Key Points

The Lions selected Gibbs with the No. 12 pick

Gibbs had his introductory presser on Friday

Everything Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs said

Here are the bullet points for what Gibbs said during his introductory presser. Full quotes to come later.

Gibbs said it feels good to get it over with and to be somewhere that he wanted to be

He was shocked to be selected at No. 12 since RBs don't usually get selected that high

Detroit is a great city

He likes the Lions' offense and he can see himself making plays for this team

Gibbs said Barry Sanders is his favorite player ever and it was a dream come true to meet him

He plans to bring a lot to the Lions in terms of running the ball, catching the ball, and returning kicks.

“I'm confident in my ability and know what I can do, so I knew I would be at this stage. It was just a matter of when.”

He did not talk to Nick Saban much at Alabama but when he did it was positive. Said Saban helped him with time management

He said he saw the organization's reaction to getting him and it felt good that they had enough trust in him to take him at No. 12. “It meant a lot to me.”

“I've always been a hard worker” he is focused on winning and doing what it takes to get there

He would not change anything in his past because “everything happens for a reason”

Gibbs gave props to his entire family for helping him to not get in trouble growing up

He started playing football when he was 8 and has wanted to play in the NFL since the time he was around 11.

Football allows him to be himself

“I want to win” says individual awards will take care of themself when winning happens

Catching the ball became natural for him. Played in the backyard and always wanted the ball so he would run routes and make catches.

Played receiver and running back in high school.

Said he models his game after Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, Jamaal Charles, Marshall Faulk, and Barry Sanders

“I think I'm a good teammate. I think I'm a genuine person. You pretty much won't see me in no trouble. I'm pretty straightforward. I know what I want in life. I try to do everything in my power not to mess that up.”

He had a feeling the Lions liked him a lot.