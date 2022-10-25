Everything Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh had to say about facing Michigan State

This coming Saturday night, Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines will look to get a little bit of revenge when they host Michigan State at the Big House. A year ago, the Wolverines blew a big lead as the Spartans, behind the legs of Kenneth Walker III, stormed back for a 37-33 win in East Lansing. Harbaugh knows that when Michigan and Michigan State take the field, every single player and coach is going to be going all out to help their team win. On Monday, Harbaugh spoke about that and more.
What did Jim Harbaugh say about facing Michigan State?
On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to reporters, and he said that nobody has watched the highlights from last year’s game as much as his team has.
Here is everything Harbaugh had to say about Saturday’s matchup against the Spartans.
When does Michigan play Michigan State?
Michigan will take on Michigan State this coming Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Big House in Ann Arbor.
Michigan leads the overall series with a record of 71–38–5. That being said, the Spartans are 2-0 against the Wolverines since Mel Tucker took over as head coach at Michigan State
Here are the results of the previous 10 matchups. As you can see, the Spartans are 6-4 in those matchups.