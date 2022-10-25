Everything Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh had to say about facing Michigan State

This coming Saturday night, Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines will look to get a little bit of revenge when they host Michigan State at the Big House. A year ago, the Wolverines blew a big lead as the Spartans, behind the legs of Kenneth Walker III, stormed back for a 37-33 win in East Lansing. Harbaugh knows that when Michigan and Michigan State take the field, every single player and coach is going to be going all out to help their team win. On Monday, Harbaugh spoke about that and more.

What did Jim Harbaugh say about facing Michigan State?

On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to reporters, and he said that nobody has watched the highlights from last year’s game as much as his team has.

Here is everything Harbaugh had to say about Saturday’s matchup against the Spartans.

Jim Harbaugh on Inside Michigan Football on MSU: "You just sense it and know it, it's a big game. Everyone knows it and everyone wants to win. … It's the kind of thing that can make or break our season."



"Nobody's watched the highlights of (the 2021 loss) more than we have." — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) October 24, 2022

Jim Harbaugh says on Inside Michigan Football that avoiding penalties, especially emotional ones, is key in the rivalry: "It's a fact that the guy who retaliates gets penalized." — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) October 24, 2022

Jim Harbaugh on JJ McCarthy's readiness for the rivalry as a starter: "You don't have to worry about JJ. He's got that bounce in his step, and that's every day. I wish I could tell you it's this week, but it's every week." — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) October 24, 2022

When does Michigan play Michigan State?

Michigan will take on Michigan State this coming Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

Michigan leads the overall series with a record of 71–38–5. That being said, the Spartans are 2-0 against the Wolverines since Mel Tucker took over as head coach at Michigan State

Here are the results of the previous 10 matchups. As you can see, the Spartans are 6-4 in those matchups.