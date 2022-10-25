U of M

Everything Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh had to say about facing Michigan State

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Inside the Article
What did Jim Harbaugh say about facing Michigan State?When does Michigan play Michigan State?

This coming Saturday night, Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines will look to get a little bit of revenge when they host Michigan State at the Big House. A year ago, the Wolverines blew a big lead as the Spartans, behind the legs of Kenneth Walker III, stormed back for a 37-33 win in East Lansing. Harbaugh knows that when Michigan and Michigan State take the field, every single player and coach is going to be going all out to help their team win. On Monday, Harbaugh spoke about that and more.

What did Jim Harbaugh say about facing Michigan State?

On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to reporters, and he said that nobody has watched the highlights from last year’s game as much as his team has.

Here is everything Harbaugh had to say about Saturday’s matchup against the Spartans.

Featured Videos
Jim Harbaugh kind of made a decisio...
Jim Harbaugh kind of made a decision about the Michigan QB situation

When does Michigan play Michigan State?

Michigan will take on Michigan State this coming Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

Michigan leads the overall series with a record of 71–38–5. That being said, the Spartans are 2-0 against the Wolverines since Mel Tucker took over as head coach at Michigan State

Here are the results of the previous 10 matchups. As you can see, the Spartans are 6-4 in those matchups.

Jim Harbaugh Mel Tucker Michigan State

TAGGED: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan, Michigan State
Share this Article
Previous Article Mel Tucker Michigan State Everything Michigan State HC Mel Tucker had to say about facing Michigan
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Jim Harbaugh Michigan
Everything Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh had to say about facing Michigan State
U of M
Mel Tucker Michigan State
Everything Michigan State HC Mel Tucker had to say about facing Michigan
MSU
Maurice Alexander Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions make decision on WR Maurice Alexander
Detroit Lions News Detroit Lions Transactions
Detroit Tigers David Chadd
Detroit Tigers part ways with assistant GM David Chadd
Detroit Tigers News
Lost your password?