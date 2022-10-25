Everything Michigan State HC Mel Tucker had to say about facing Michigan

Heading into the 2021 season, not many people expected much from the Michigan State Spartans, but all head coach Mel Tucker did was lead his team to an 11-2 overall record, including a huge win over Michigan and a Peach Bowl win over Pittsburgh. Unfortunately, the Spartans have not been able to put together another solid season as they are currently 3-4 on the season, including 1-3 in the Big Ten Conference. This coming Saturday, MSU will take on Michigan, and Tucker had nothing but praise for his opponent while talking to the media on Monday.
What did Mel Tucker say about this Saturday’s matchup vs. Michigan?
On Monday, Tucker spoke to the media about this Saturday’s game against No. 4 Michigan and he knows his team is going to have to be at their best to pull off the upset.
Here is everything Tucker had to say about Saturday’s game against the Wolverines.
When does Michigan State play Michigan?
MSU will take on Michigan this coming Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Michigan Stadium.
Michigan leads the overall series with a record of 71–38–5. That being said, the Spartans are 2-0 against the Wolverines since Tucker took over as head coach.
Here are the results of the previous 10 matchups. As you can see, the Spartans are 6-4 in those games.
Nation, who are you picking in this one? Will the Spartans pull off another upset or will the Wolveerines flex their muscle?