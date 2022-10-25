Everything Michigan State HC Mel Tucker had to say about facing Michigan

Heading into the 2021 season, not many people expected much from the Michigan State Spartans, but all head coach Mel Tucker did was lead his team to an 11-2 overall record, including a huge win over Michigan and a Peach Bowl win over Pittsburgh. Unfortunately, the Spartans have not been able to put together another solid season as they are currently 3-4 on the season, including 1-3 in the Big Ten Conference. This coming Saturday, MSU will take on Michigan, and Tucker had nothing but praise for his opponent while talking to the media on Monday.

What did Mel Tucker say about this Saturday’s matchup vs. Michigan?

On Monday, Tucker spoke to the media about this Saturday’s game against No. 4 Michigan and he knows his team is going to have to be at their best to pull off the upset.

Here is everything Tucker had to say about Saturday’s game against the Wolverines.

Featured Videos Big questions surrounding Mel Tucker Please enable JavaScript Big questions surrounding Mel Tucker



Mel Tucker says proximity stands out with UM-MSU rivalry: "You're fighting over the same recruits, traveling in the same circles. In work places, you have offices divided, houses divided"



"There's not a day that has gone by since I've been here that it hasn't come up, this game" — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) October 24, 2022

Mel Tucker on JJ McCarthy: "He's a really good player. Very confident, hyper-competitive. Got a good arm, believes in his arm strength, accurate with the ball. Very mobile so he can extend plays."



Says schematically, Michigan knows how to set McCarthy up to exploit defenses. — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) October 24, 2022

Mel Tucker on what it takes to beat Michigan: "Play complementary football for 60 minutes. Play tough, play disciplined, play selfless" — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) October 24, 2022

When does Michigan State play Michigan?

MSU will take on Michigan this coming Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan leads the overall series with a record of 71–38–5. That being said, the Spartans are 2-0 against the Wolverines since Tucker took over as head coach.

Here are the results of the previous 10 matchups. As you can see, the Spartans are 6-4 in those games.

Nation, who are you picking in this one? Will the Spartans pull off another upset or will the Wolveerines flex their muscle?