Everything Ryan Day Said After Ohio State’s 27–9 Win Over Michigan



On a snowy afternoon in Ann Arbor, Ryan Day finally did what he’s spent four years chasing: he walked off the field after a rivalry game against Michigan with a convincing win and a different kind of weight on his shoulders.

Following Ohio State’s 27–9 victory over the Wolverines, Day met with reporters for an emotional, reflective, and revealing postgame press conference. Below is a full breakdown of everything he said, organized by topic, with the most notable cleaned-up quotes pulled directly from his remarks.

He Opened With Gratitude — for Players, Coaches, and Fans

Day’s first reaction wasn’t celebration as much as relief and appreciation.

“I’m happy for our players, I’m happy for the coaches, and all the fans who were at the game. It was great to see all the fans stay all the way toward the end and cheer on our team. Our players deserve it. They worked hard and played strong and physical.”

He added that the win means something to everyone connected to the program, even those watching from home.

“The fans who weren’t here will be able to wear that logo and stand a little prouder. That means a lot to me, the coaching staff, the players, and my family.”

Day Says He Always Imagined This Press Conference — But Chose Humility

Day admitted he’d thought many times about what he would say after finally beating Michigan again. But he chose restraint.

“I’ve thought over the years what I’d say in this press conference. I’m going to save all those comments because the best thing to do is win with humility — and that’s what we’re going to do.”

He emphasized that the performance spoke for itself.

“We wanted to take this rivalry game back this year. The way our guys played spoke to that.”

On the Physicality and Missed Opportunities

Despite the dominant scoreboard, Day said there were early scoring chances Ohio State didn’t finish.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t finish a couple of those drives early, or else the scoreboard would’ve looked even different than it was.”

Still, he thought his team controlled the line of scrimmage all game long.

“The defense played with great physicality, running sideline to sideline. They had a great look in their eye. I don’t think there was any doubt when we walked into the stadium what was going to happen.”

Injured Stars Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate Earned Major Praise

Day highlighted the behind-the-scenes work that allowed his top receivers to suit up.

“Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate put in tremendous work to play in this game. If you really know how much work they put in to get on the field — and how gutsy they are — fans would appreciate what they did today.”

Jeremiah Smith barely practiced this week.

“Jeremiah was very limited. For him to play the way he did without getting many reps is a tribute to him.”

And the key touchdown throw? That was almost all walkthrough.

“It wasn’t a play we practiced much this week at all. We walked through it. You never know what you’ll need in a game, and our guys put it on the field in a big way.”

Inside the Locker Room: ‘A Great Memory’

While he kept specifics private, Day called the postgame locker room powerful.

“It’ll be a great memory — being in there with those guys, seeing them smile, and knowing what they just did on the field.”

He also emphasized love over hate.

“We played this game for the love of our brother, not for the hatred of our opponent. That’s what this was about today.”

On the Pressure of the Last Four Years

Day did not hide the emotional toll the losing streak took on him.

“The last four years haven’t been easy. I take the responsibility of being the head coach at Ohio State very seriously — so does my family, the players, and the coaches.”

“When things didn’t go right, you feel like you’re letting everybody down — and that’s not a good feeling.”

“My family’s been here nine years. There’s nobody who wants to win this game more than me.”

He said the win was about everyone else, not himself.

“Being a head coach isn’t about trophies or winning games. It’s about pouring into the people around you — the players, the coaches, their families, and the fans.”

Day referenced a line he’s repeated often.

“I always say, ‘How’s it going to look when it’s snowing sideways the Saturday after Thanksgiving?’ And that’s exactly what it looked like today.”

On settling for field goals:

“As much as we want touchdowns, three scores in that game was going to be a lot.”

He praised kicker Jayden:

“Great to see Jayden make those kicks. He had a great look in his eye this week.”

And he noted Ohio State dominated third-down situations.

“We converted 12-of-20 between third and fourth down, and we held them to 1-of-9 on third down. Those were big deals.”

On the Slow Start and Not Panicking

Day said the early touchdown run and interception were not ideal.

“When the first run hit, I said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ Then we throw the pick and I’m thinking, ‘This is not what I expected at all.’”

Still, he never felt panic.

“Even after a slow start, we felt good. There was no panic. The communication and chemistry between players and coaches is very good right now.”

On Reputation, Criticism, and What the Win Means to Him

Day brushed off outside narratives.

“I don’t get too caught up in my reputation. What matters to me is my family and these guys right here. I care what they think.”

But he acknowledged the pain of the past two years.

“The fans know what this means. That’s what hurt the last couple of years. You feel like you’re letting everybody down.”

And how this team responded:

“You work like hell to prepare your guys, and that’s all you can do. This was a buildup all year, and our guys captured the moment and played great.”