Evgeny Svechnikov recalled by Red Wings and will face his brother for 1st time

For the first time, Detroit Red Wings forward Evgeny Svechnikov will have a chance to suit up against his brother.

Svechnikov was recalled from Detroit’s taxi squad along with Mathias Brome, and will be in the lineup tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. It marks the first occasion he’s playing in the NHL against his brother, Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov.

UPDATE: Forwards Mathias Brome and Evgeny Svechnikov have been recalled from the #RedWings taxi squad. pic.twitter.com/xS4RuM9yVg — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 4, 2021

“It’s been a while, waiting for that moment, for the game,” Svechnikov said. “I just talked to my parents before practice, they’re very excited. It’s going to be a special day, special game.

“I told my dad, ‘Can you imagine, it’s been almost 20 years we’ve been counting to this day.’ I’m just very proud of my parents, how much they put in for us to be in the position we are, how much they’re going to be happy. It’s going to be very special.”

His parents will be watching their sons go at it from their native Russia.

“I hope they’re going to have a glass of wine or beer,” Svechnikov said.

Detroit originally drafted Svechnikov with the 19th pick in 2015, but he’s dealt with injuries ever since, including missing the entire 2018-19 season. He was waived by Detroit and put on the taxi squad prior to the beginning of this season, but has impressed in his short time with the team of late with two goals in three games.

Meanwhile, Andrei has established himself as one of the premier young talents in the NHL, tallying 61 points in 68 games last season.

“He’s really fast on the rush; got to watch for that,” Evgeny said of his brother. “Once he gets the puck in our zone, he can make plays anywhere. He’s very good down low, like myself a little bit. He’s very strong on the walls. His shot, when he gets opportunity, he can put it in.”

– – Quotes via Ansar Khan of MLive Link – –