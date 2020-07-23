Ex-Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer says he has respect for Michigan

It’s no secret that the rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes is one of the most legendary and fierce not only in the collegiate world, but in sports as a whole.

But beneath even the most bitter rivalries can lay a healthy respect.

Former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer, who went undefeated against the Wolverines during all seven matchups against the maize and blue during his tenure in Columbus, appeared on Big Noon Kickoff and described what he feels whenever he sees the block M – and it’s probably not what anyone expected to hear.

“I see incredible respect,” Meyer said. “I didn’t say ‘like.’ But incredible respect. You better tie your shoes real tight and strap it up because you’re getting ready for something that’s coming at you. I would imagine it would be the same thing if you said USC-Notre Dame. I see incredible respect. Once again, there’s a big difference between respect and like. There’s a lot of dislike and a lot of respect.”

However, Meyer’s successor Ryan Day wasn’t nearly as gentlemanly when talking about his school’s chief rival.

“Nobody’s allowed to wear blue in the facility. If they do, they have to do five push-ups right on the floor.” Day said, according to Bucknuts on the 247Sports network. “It doesn’t matter if they’re 90 years old or in a stroller, we make them do it. We make them do it. If they say the word in the facilities, same thing. So, it’s a way of life. In our recruiting room, we have a list of all the people they’ve recruited, and that’s our first thing is to beat them. Then after that, we kind of go from there. So, we have to live it every day.”

While Meyer isn’t in Columbus anymore, his comments will definitely raise a few eyebrows both there and in Ann Arbor.

