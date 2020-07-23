41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, July 24, 2020
type here...

Ex-Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer says he has respect for Michigan

College Sports
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

It’s no secret that the rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes is one of the most legendary and fierce not only in the collegiate world, but in sports as a whole.

But beneath even the most bitter rivalries can lay a healthy respect.

Former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer, who went undefeated against the Wolverines during all seven matchups against the maize and blue during his tenure in Columbus, appeared on Big Noon Kickoff and described what he feels whenever he sees the block M – and it’s probably not what anyone expected to hear.

“I see incredible respect,” Meyer said. “I didn’t say ‘like.’ But incredible respect. You better tie your shoes real tight and strap it up because you’re getting ready for something that’s coming at you. I would imagine it would be the same thing if you said USC-Notre Dame. I see incredible respect. Once again, there’s a big difference between respect and like. There’s a lot of dislike and a lot of respect.”

However, Meyer’s successor Ryan Day wasn’t nearly as gentlemanly when talking about his school’s chief rival.

“Nobody’s allowed to wear blue in the facility. If they do, they have to do five push-ups right on the floor.” Day said, according to Bucknuts on the 247Sports network. “It doesn’t matter if they’re 90 years old or in a stroller, we make them do it. We make them do it. If they say the word in the facilities, same thing. So, it’s a way of life. In our recruiting room, we have a list of all the people they’ve recruited, and that’s our first thing is to beat them. Then after that, we kind of go from there. So, we have to live it every day.”

While Meyer isn’t in Columbus anymore, his comments will definitely raise a few eyebrows both there and in Ann Arbor.

– – Quotes via Riley Gates of The Michigan Insider Link – –

SourceRiley Gates
ViaMichigan Insider
- Advertisement -
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

MSU News

Former Michigan State PG Cassius Winston throws shade at Michigan

Arnold Powell - 0
Cassius Winston has played his final game for Michigan State but that does not mean he is about to stop being a start being...
Read more
- Advertisement -
College Sports

Ex-Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer says he has respect for Michigan

Michael Whitaker - 0
It's no secret that the rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes is one of the most legendary and fierce not...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Dr. Anthony Fauci throws one of the worst ceremonial first pitches in baseball history [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday night, the Major League Baseball season got underway with a matchup between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals. Prior to the game,...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Every New York Yankee and Washington National kneel before season opener but stand for anthem

Arnold Powell - 0
Prior to Thursday's Major League Baseball season opener between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees, every player took a knee during an opening...
Read more

Related news

College Sports

Michigan recruit Xavier Worthy to skip senior HS season, enroll with Wolverines early

Michael Whitaker - 0
One of the Michigan Wolverines top recruits has decided that he'll be heading to Ann Arbor early. Four-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy will be...
Read more
College Sports

Former Michigan Wolverine Khaleke Hudson officially signs NFL contract

Michael Whitaker - 0
The pen has been put to paper, and it's now official! The only thing that has yet to be made official, however, is the...
Read more
College Sports

Phil Steele: Wolverines have “upgraded” at QB following Shea Patterson’s departure

Michael Whitaker - 0
After two years as the starting quarterback with the Michigan Wolverines, Shea Patterson graduated and is taking the next step in his career. Meanwhile...
Read more
College Sports

Western Michigan Football season opening game cancelled

Michael Whitaker - 0
Looks like the first domino has fallen in the world of college football here in the Mitten State. The Western Michigan Broncos have officially...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.