Ex-Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith reportedly to find new home in NFC North

The Dallas Cowboys made the decision to release linebacker Jaylon Smith yesterday, and as head coach Mike McCarthy put it, there were “multiple” reasons behind it. And now, he’s found a new home in short order.

According to multiple reports, Smith is finalizing a deal to join the Green Bay Packers:

Source: The Packers are, in fact, the likely landing spot for former #Cowboys Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith. They are finalizing details. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2021

So far in 2021 with the Cowboys, Smith amassed 19 tackles and played in 148 of 264 snaps. Smith, who played collegiately at Notre Dame, was selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2016 draft.