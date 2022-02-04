Ex-Detroit hack writer pens open letter to bash Detroit Lions fans rooting for Matthew Stafford

You knew it was coming and you knew exactly who it would come from.

That’s right folks, ex-Detroit hack writer Rob Parker (You probably stopped reading already) thought it would be a good idea to drop an open letter on Deadspin in which he rips Detroit Lions fans who are rooting for Matthew Stafford to win the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

Here are a few of the lowlights from Parker’s open letter:

Shame on you, Detroit.

BLAH… BLAH… BLAH…

Still, this city shouldn’t lose its pride or self respect to hero-worship a player that didn’t produce in Motown. And worse, wanted out and gave up on the organization and city that pulled for him for 12 seasons.

Matthew Stafford — who, remember, wanted a trade — doesn’t deserve the golden treatment many Detroit sports fans have thrown his way since the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game to clinch a spot in the Super Bowl in L.A. on Feb. 13.

So-called Detroit fans celebrated as if the Lions were going to the Super Bowl.

BLAH… BLAH… BLAH…

For sure, it’s been a sad, pathetic party.

There’s no reason why you Detroiters have to stoop this low and act as if this city has never won anything.

BLAH… BLAH… BLAH…

Still, celebrating Stafford because he joined a loaded team in Los Angeles is weak. Many of you are giving him all the credit for getting the Rams there.

It’s total BS, nonsense.

BLAH… BLAH… BLAH…

Instead of making up a false narrative, wiping away all blame from Stafford and his time in Detroit, fans should be pissed at Stafford when they look at Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

BLAH… BLAH… BLAH…

There’s only one hope for phony Detroit fans rooting for Stafford and the Rams: Stafford loses two Sundays from now. It would be fitting if it came with a signature interception by Stafford to seal the deal for Cincy.

It would serve you turncoats right. Detroiters should only root for Detroit teams and players. Period.

Guess what, Rob? When you were here, Detroiters did not like you. Now that you are gone (Thank God) they like you even less.

Detroit does not claim you, so leave us alone.