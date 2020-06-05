Ex-Detroit Lion Darius Slay invites Detroit-area kids to workout

Just because Darius Slay is no longer a member of the Detroit Lions doesn’t mean that he’s forgotten the community he was a part of for so long.

Embed from Getty Images

Slay, who signed a 3-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles after being acquired from Detroit in exchange for a third-round and fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, isn’t able to participate in OTAs along with the rest of NFL players amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, so he’s getting his workouts in a different way – with members of the Detroit community.

Slay later took to social media to express his happiness over being able to help others!

Great stuff from Big Play Slay!