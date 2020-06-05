41.2 F
Ex-Detroit Lion Darius Slay invites Detroit-area kids to workout

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Just because Darius Slay is no longer a member of the Detroit Lions doesn’t mean that he’s forgotten the community he was a part of for so long.

Slay, who signed a 3-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles after being acquired from Detroit in exchange for a third-round and fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, isn’t able to participate in OTAs along with the rest of NFL players amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, so he’s getting his workouts in a different way – with members of the Detroit community.

Slay later took to social media to express his happiness over being able to help others!

Great stuff from Big Play Slay!

Detroit Lions News

Ex-Detroit Lion Darius Slay invites Detroit-area kids to workout

